HAL BRADY: God bless America

Of all the secular holidays of our culture, Thanksgiving is my favorite. It is about gratitude, which is at the top of my list of moral virtues taught by God in the Bible to all of us. I also like Valentine's Day, which (I know!) has its roots in Christianity but, like Thanksgiving, it is about love, my second favorite moral virtue. I also like Halloween because it is about giving chocolate to kids, and I love both kids and chocolate — right after gratitude and love.