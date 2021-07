COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio businesses will be surveyed by state officials to create a list of in-demand jobs that will help guide workforce development efforts. “We want Ohio’s businesses to have the qualified workers they need to thrive, and this survey will help us direct training dollars into the most needed jobs,” said Gov. Mike DeWine in a statement. “By working in partnership with business owners to determine which jobs are most in-demand, we can strengthen our workforce, create new jobs and positively impact the economy of our state.”