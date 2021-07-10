Cancel
MORRIS: To everything there is a season

By Orrin Morris
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEcclesiastes 3:1 reads “To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven.” The chapter goes on for many verses with counsel such as “there is a time to grow”(3:6). The wildflower kingdom has thousands of species. Some of these bloom in the spring while...

Mystery Plant: Nettles can test your mettle

When The Scarecrow, the Tin-Man, and the Cowardly Lion finally got to the witch’s castle to rescue Dorothy, they probably had to crawl through this stuff. Perfect for a witch’s garden. This is one of the various sorts of plants called “nettles,” most of which have achieved their notoriety from...
Lifestylekiss951.com

New Jersey House Cleaner Accidentally Breaks Into Wrong Home, Cleans Up

Louis Angelino, who cleans homes in New Jersey to supplement his income, shared the story of how he accidentally went to the wrong townhouse — and left it spotless. 27-year-old Angelino III of Barrington said he works a regular job at a liquor store, but lately he has been cleaning homes for friends to make extra money. Angelino, who detailed the saga in a TikTok video, said he was due to clean a home for a friend named Mark in Cherry Hill, and he arrived to find the key in the expected place under the doormat.
Musicdo512.com

The Tallest Man on Earth

Kristian Matsson, aka the Tallest Man on Earth, is a 29-year-old songwriter from Dalarna, Sweden. The first recordings from the Tallest Man on Earth surfaced in 2006 via a self-titled EP released on the Swedish independent label Gravitation. Matsson followed this EP with his 2008 full length, Shallow Grave, an album that drew accolades from the likes of NPR and Pitchfork. Many in North America were introduced to the Tallest Man on Earth on a tour with Bon Iver, including a stop for two shows at the legendary New York City venue Town Hall. The Tallest Man on Earth was winning over audiences through powerful performances, taking the stage alone with his acoustic guitar and captivating the crowds night after night.
Recipesrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

RECIPE: Blueberry Peach Muffins

The combination of blueberries and peaches isn't that commonly used like other combinations... but it should be. These muffins are tender and melt in your mouth. What we really loved is that they're not overly sweet. So, the sweetness from the peaches is noticeable and you taste the slightly tart blueberries. The buttered spiced topping adds just the right amount of sweetness. These are very yummy!
Animalsrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Sheep Jumps When He Hears His Dog Bestie's Name | The Dodo Odd Couples

Rescued sheep learns to play tag with his new dog best friend. Keep up with Franklin and Tokoda by checking out Open Barn Sanctuary on Instagram: http://thedo.do/the_open_barn, and Facebook: http://thedo.do/openbarnsanctuary. For the love of animals. Pass it on. Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a...
LifestyleNew Haven Register

The Best Bedding for Allergies to Actually Get a Comfortable Night's Sleep

If you find yourself unable to get through the night without a sneezy, stuffy nose, then the problem might actually be your bedding. Believe it or not, even after the springtime pollen dust settles, you may still be feeling it. Dust mites are the most common cause of allergies from house dust, according to the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology. These tiny pests thrive in your bedding, pillows, and sheets, feeding off dead skin cells and sending your allergy symptoms haywire.
Animalsrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Invasive, football-size goldfish found in a Minnesota lake

The tiny goldfish you can pick up at pet store for a few cents might not look like an environmental threat, but they can grow into a huge problem if set free in lakes or ponds -- mainly because they can grow to be surprisingly huge. Burnsville, Minnesota, which is...
Skin CareIndependent Record

Health Matters: Sunscreen summer

Summer is the most important time of year to practice sun safety. In Montana, our residents like to make the most of the pleasant summer weather by spending as much time outside as they can -- hiking, fishing, boating, and enjoying all summer has to offer. That means most of us are also increasing our skin’s exposure to the sun. It’s important to remember that a sunburn or tan is visible skin damage. This sun damage to skin is cumulative, meaning that each sunburn increases your risk of developing skin cancer.
Skin CareThe Daily World

Organifi Glow Reviews – Why Buy Organifi Summer Essentials?

Organifi Glow is a nutritional supplement that claims to give you bright, glowing skin all summer long. By taking one scoop of Glow daily, users can use natural ingredients to reclaim self-confidence and support skin health in various ways. Does Organifi Glow really work? Keep reading to discover everything you...
Public Healthrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Foo Fighters postpone concert after confirmed Covid-19 case

Weeks after the Foo Fighters played the first capacity show at Madison Square Garden, they have announced they must postpone their Los Angeles concert due to a confirmed case of Covid-19 within their organization. The band had been scheduled to play the Los Angeles Forum on Saturday. On Wednesday, they...
EntertainmentThrive Global

Jon Morris of NOWHERE: “Casting is everything”

Casting is everything. Choose collaborators wisely. Team dynamics can make or break a project. Learn to predict what social dynamics will work. If everyone is having fun the project has a much higher potential for success. As a part of our series about cutting edge technological breakthroughs, I had the...

