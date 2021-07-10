Severe Weather Threat This Weekend

It's a hot one out there. Afternoon highs reached into the low 90s across the Tri-State today, marking our hottest day in more than a week - worse yet, all of our humidity made those low 90s feel more like 100° at times today. All of that heat and humidity will also fuel some scattered shower and thunderstorm activity for the areas west and north of Evansville this evening. While the Storm Prediction Center has placed the northwestern quarter of the Tri-State under a "1" on the Threat Index our actually threat of Severe Weather will remain quite minimal this evening and overnight. That however, isn't expected to be the case come Friday.