Severe Weather Threat This Weekend
The Storm Prediction Center has placed a good chunk of the Tri-State under a threat for Severe Weather overnight and early Saturday morning. A cluster of shower and thunderstorm activity spanning much of Southern Iowa, Northern Missouri and Western Illinois is expected to gradually shift southeastward during the next several hours. Current model data suggest that the majority of these storms will likely lose much of their potency as they make the trip toward the Tri-State, but there's a possibility some cells may remain strong to even Severe by the time the settle into the Ohio Valley between 2AM and 3AM Saturday morning.www.wevv.com
