Ribbon cut on disc golf course

GOSHEN — The new disc golf course in Goshen was officially opened with a fling Friday.

After about a year of planning, the Goshen Parks and Recreation Department held a ribbon cutting ceremony at Mullet Park to unveil the nine-hole disc golf course, which has been open since spring.

“The park hours are from dawn until dusk, so it is free,” said Tanya Heyde, superintendent of Goshen Parks and Recreation. “It’s not a manned operated park, so it is free to the public to use, whenever they like, during those hours.”

If you do not have any flying discs, don’t worry.

“We are in the process of getting some discs at the park office where we’ll either rent them or have them available for purchase,” Heyde added.