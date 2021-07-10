MELODIE DAVIS: Opening up to faith conversations

I got to go back and work in an office the other day. I guess you could call it “Take your old self to work day.”. It was kind of fun. A woman who rents space in what is frequently called a co-working place, offered to let me use her space because she would be out of town. I needed to attend a church-related Zoom meeting for about two and a half hours. Long committee meetings like that using our own internet connection at our home in the country can put us over our monthly limit of gigabytes — and then we have to pay extra. So, she made arrangements for me to get into her co-working space.