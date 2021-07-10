MELODIE DAVIS: Opening up to faith conversations
One of my college roommates, Sara Wenger Shenk, has written a new book titled “Tongue Tied: Learning the Lost Art of Talking About Faith” (Herald Press, 2021). Sara is a prolific and elegant writer. In this book she explores how in the last 30 years so many of us have lost the ability to be open about our faith in God — indeed if we have faith at all. We shy away from talking about religion perhaps because we’re afraid of offending others, or it doesn’t come as naturally as talking about the weather or health.www.goshennews.com
