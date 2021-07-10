Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

MELODIE DAVIS: Opening up to faith conversations

By MELODIE DAVIS ANOTHER WAY
Goshen News
 5 days ago

One of my college roommates, Sara Wenger Shenk, has written a new book titled “Tongue Tied: Learning the Lost Art of Talking About Faith” (Herald Press, 2021). Sara is a prolific and elegant writer. In this book she explores how in the last 30 years so many of us have lost the ability to be open about our faith in God — indeed if we have faith at all. We shy away from talking about religion perhaps because we’re afraid of offending others, or it doesn’t come as naturally as talking about the weather or health.

www.goshennews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sat#Faith#Herald Press#Hallelujah#Caribbean#Another Way Media#P O Box
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Arts
Related
ReligionPosted by
The Independent

‘We didn’t want to be in the news’: Pastor pleas for ‘mercy’ after 125 in his ‘masks optional’ summer camp get Covid

A pastor in Texas has spoken out after at least 125 of his congregation - including children - became infected with coronavirus following a student ministry camp that was reportedly mask-optional. Pastor Bruce Wesley of Clear Creek Community Church posted a video of his prayer for God to heal his sick congregation. "Lord, we didn't want to be in the news, at least not for this, maybe for serving or some extreme generosity, but not this," he said. "So we ask for your mercy. We ask for your healing for all of those who became sick with this virus and...
ReligionThe Bronx Chronicle

Matters of Faith: Broken Down to Be Built Up!

“To everything there is a season, A time for every purpose under heaven: A time to be born, And a time to die; A time to plant, And a time to pluck what is planted; A time to kill, And a time to heal; A time to break down, And a time to build up; A time to weep, And a time to laugh; A time to mourn, And a time to dance.”
Eugene, ORRegister-Guard

Open faith and open doors: The Alluvium pours out in song and community sentiment

Pastor Eli Varedas leads a loose flock in the Whiteaker neighborhood, one in which each person gets their say on what they worship. “We're trying to foster spirituality, and leave a lot of openness in how people find it,” Varedas said. “Social scientists will agree that people are healthier, happier and more actualized when they're part of a religious community.”
ReligionKodiak Daily Mirror

The little chapel up north: A lesson in history and faith in Wiseman

On the 414 mile of the Dalton Highway that runs from Livengood, across the Arctic Circle, over the Brooks Mountains and down the North Slope to the sea, there is only one house of Christian worship. The unpretentious Kalhabuk Chapel stands on the edge of the Gates of the Arctic National Park at the village of Wiseman.
Career Development & AdviceGoshen News

MELODIE DAVIS: Clean, cool, quiet and connected

I got to go back and work in an office the other day. I guess you could call it “Take your old self to work day.”. It was kind of fun. A woman who rents space in what is frequently called a co-working place, offered to let me use her space because she would be out of town. I needed to attend a church-related Zoom meeting for about two and a half hours. Long committee meetings like that using our own internet connection at our home in the country can put us over our monthly limit of gigabytes — and then we have to pay extra. So, she made arrangements for me to get into her co-working space.
Religionbrooklynrail.org

Blind Faith

In 2019, a small painting found in the kitchen of an elderly Frenchwoman sold at auction for almost 27 million dollars. The high price reflects the work’s rarity; it is one of only 11 works attributed to the Florentine artist Cimabue (ca. 1240–1301), cited by Dante and celebrated by Vasari as the harbinger of Italian Renaissance painting. Painted with bright tempera and shimmering gold leaf, it depicts a scene of incredible violence. A captive Christ stands in the center of a city, surrounded by angry men who strike him with sticks and swords.
ReligionThe Daily Sentinel

His amazing grace

Ever wonder why some endeavors, no matter how straight a path you walk, seem doomed to failure? You’ve done and said the right things, gone about it in the right way, tried hard to cover every base and every angle, yet find that your best efforts and high hopes appear to come to nothing.
SocietyThrive Global

Why Talking To A Life Coach Is Different From Chatting With A Friend

Your friends are your people. They say that friends are “the family” you choose yourself. Your friends tend to know closely your strengths and your weaknesses; they are familiar with what you like, and dislike and they have been there for you throughout the ups and downs of your life. Most likely they will be there for you for many future seasons to come, while always doing their best to support you and celebrate with you.
Entertainmentpoetryfoundation.org

Ashley M. Jones and Donna Aza Weir-Soley in Conversation

This week, Ashley M. Jones speaks with one of the most important mentors in her life: poet and scholar Dr. Donna Aza Weir-Soley. They speak about protest and power, Weir-Soley’s mentor Audre Lorde, and the legacies they inhabit and continue as Black poets writing toward liberation. Weir-Soley met Audre Lorde as a student at Hunter College, and came to run the Audre Lorde Women’s Poetry Center. Today, they invite Lorde into the room with the poem, “Power.” You’ll also hear “8 Minutes and 46 seconds,” by Weir-Soley, which appears in the July/August issue of Poetry magazine.
Family Relationshipsarcamax.com

Ask Amy: Instagram dad doesn’t become instant father

Dear Amy: My daughter recently located her biological father on Instagram. She is 25 years old. She has reached out to him multiple times over the last several months to try and have a relationship with him and to meet her siblings. He doesn't seem very interested and doesn't even...
KidsPosted by
Amomama

Teens Make Fun of an Old Man, Life Teaches Them a Bitter Lesson - Story of the Day

Several teens loved to make fun of an old man who lived alone on the edge of a forest, but they learned an important lesson when something came out of those woods. Sam, Mike, and Tim had been friends for a long time. They were considered among the popular boys in their school, and they loved adventures. Unfortunately, their small town didn’t offer much entertainment.
ReligionPosted by
TheStreet

Faith And Liberty Discovery Center Celebrates Full Grand Opening

PHILADELPHIA, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Faith and Liberty Discovery Center (FLDC) today celebrated its full grand opening as COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted in the city of Philadelphia. Situated on Independence Mall near the Liberty Bell, the FLDC is a technologically immersive, state-of-the-art educational center that allows visitors to explore the relationship between faith and liberty in the American story by illuminating the influence of the Bible on individuals in key historical and personal moments. The FLDC is a subsidiary of American Bible Society.
Religionartofmanliness.com

Podcast #723: Men Without Chests

“We make men without chests and expect from them virtue and enterprise. We laugh at honor and are shocked to find traitors in our midst.”. While this quote from C.S. Lewis is often cited, few completely understand what Lewis meant by it, nor understand the book from which it was taken, The Abolition of Man, which, unlike Lewis’s more popular works of fiction and Christian apologetics, is a broad philosophical treatise aimed at everyone, and perhaps the most admired and yet least accessible of Lewis’s writings.
ReligionPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Opened Up About Her Faith After Not Visiting One Special Church in Two Years

Ree Drummond may be known for her Food Network show, but she’s also heavily involved in her faith. Earlier this month, while in Colorado, the Pioneer Woman shared a picture of the Vail Interfaith Chapel with a heartwarming story about her ties to the church. In the caption, Ree Drummond explained she hadn’t visited that church since December 2019. One morning while visiting, she decided to go to the early morning Episcopal service.
CelebritiesEsquire

Elize Matsunaga Shot and Dismembered Her Husband in 2012. Here's Where She is Today.

On May 19, 2012, Elize Matsunaga shot her millionaire husband Marcos Matsunaga in the head, chopped up his body, packed his dismembered body into garbage bags, placed those into suitcases, wheeled those suitcases into the elevator of their apartment building, and drove them to a wooded area outside of São Paulo to dispose of them. When his body was discovered a week later, the gruesome crime shocked Brazil and the world, making headlines for years as the case unfolded. In Netflix’s docuseries Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime, Elize Matsunaga tells her story in her own words.

Comments / 0

Community Policy