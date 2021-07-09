2nd-gen Fire TV Stick on sale for $19.99 at Woot — Free shipping for Prime memebrs

Woot currently has the 2nd-gen Fire TV Stick for $19.99 in new condition with free shipping for Prime members. This is the Firestick that was originally released in 2016 and is no longer sold by Amazon. This deal does include the newer 2018 remote that includes power and volume buttons for TV/soundbar control. In general, I don’t recommend this deal since the 3rd-gen Fire TV Stick can be had for as little as $3 more when it’s at its lowest price. The 3rd-gen model is a significant upgrade over the 2nd-gen one in this deal. The biggest reason I see to snatch this deal up is for the remote, which sells for $29.99 on its own and never goes on sale. If you need a replacement remote, and don’t want the new one with app buttons on the bottom (that can be remapped), this is a good deal. Otherwise, I’d wait for the next 3rd-gen Fire TV Stick or Fire TV Stick Lite sale.