Do Just One Thing
If you've cracked a lot of eggs, there's something you can do with the shells to help our feathered friends. Because female birds are drained of calcium when they are laying eggs, they love to find eggshells and consume them for all of the nutritional benefits. The National Audubon Society suggests that before you put chicken eggshells out, they need to be rinsed and sterilized. Just rinse and bake them at 250 degrees on a cookie tray until dry. Then cool and sprinkle the shells near a birdfeeder or a place where birds drink water.www.arcamax.com
Comments / 0