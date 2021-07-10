Do Just One Thing

All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. I’ve seen—well, tasted—the miracle of old-school wine decanters. You know the ones I’m talking about: They’re crystal or glass and wide at the bottom, arcing up a narrow neck at the top. They look like lamp bases or glass flower vases, and to some folks, filling these contraptions with wine can feel like nothing more than snooty ceremony. But glug in a bottle of wine that’s tasting unimpressive—tight or spiky or just kind of muted—then give it a minute, and all of a sudden, there’s something new in the glass. You smell more. You taste more. Having a decanter means you can get a better experience out of each bottle of wine that you drink, whether it’s a funky, naturally-made Semillon from California or an old red from the under-the-stairs spot where your parents stash their bottles.