Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Fire TV devices now support Prime Video Watch Parties

By Elias Saba
AFTVnews
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrime Video launched its Watch Party feature a year ago to allow people to watch the same movie or TV show together simultaneously. Today, Amazon has extended the capability to the Prime Video app on Fire TVs, Fire TV Sticks, Fire TV Cubes, and Fire TV Smart TVs. Hosting a Watch Party and interacting with the features chat capability still requires a mobile or PC browser, but once things get going you can watch or join directly through a Fire TV.

www.aftvnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Tv#Prime Video#Your Party#Mobile#The Watch Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Amazon
Related
Electronicsxda-developers

Samsung sneakily opened up its free TV streaming service to all

Samsung TV Plus is a TV streaming service that lets Samsung smart TV owners watch live TV channels for free. Initially, the service was exclusive to Samsung smart TVs, but that changed last year when the South Korean electronics giant brought it to mobile and tablets. Samsung also expanded the service to multiple markets, including India, earlier this year. But one hurdle remained: you must own a Samsung smart TV or a Galaxy smartphone to access this free TV streaming service. But that’s no longer the case.
ElectronicsPeople

Psst! We Found a 65-Inch 4K Smart Fire TV for Just $450 This Prime Day

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Apart from Black Friday, Amazon's yearly Prime Day shopping extravaganza is probably your best shot at getting 4K (and even 8K QLED) smart TVs for hundreds of dollars off. Some of the best sales in the category involve Amazon's signature Fire TVs, which even included a 24-inch option for just $99.99 in this year's massive list of discounts.
ElectronicsPosted by
SlashGear

Samsung has a free TV service and you can now watch it online

If you own a Samsung mobile device or smart TV, you have access to a free streaming TV service called Smart TV Plus. According to Samsung, it offers more than 160 channels on this free service, though many tend to be minor offerings like People TV and Crime 360. That aside, those who enjoy the content can now also access it through a desktop browser.
Cell Phoneslifewire.com

Amazon Adds Watch Party Compatibility to FireTV Devices

You can now host or join an Amazon Prime Video Watch Party through Amazon FireTV devices. XDA Developers first spotted the new compatibility on Amazon’s FAQ page for its Watch Party feature on Friday. However, Amazon notes that FireTV devices work with Watch Party only in the Prime Video app.
ElectronicsAndroid Headlines

Now THIS Is A Fire TV Stick 4K Sale To Get Excited About

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and the Fire TV Cube are two of Amazon’s best streaming products, and both are on sale right now for a great discount price that you probably shouldn’t pass up. The Fire TV Stick 4K normally goes for $50, and the Fire TV Cube...
Cell PhonesAFTVnews

Fire TV Smart TVs gain Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit capabilities

Amazon has announced that Fire TV Smart TVs from Toshiba and Insignia are gaining support for Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. AirPlay will allow iPhone, iPad, iPod, and Mac owners to cast content from their Apple devices directly onto the TVs. HomeKit support will allow Fire TV Smart TVs to be controlled by Siri. Support is rolling out to 2020 models now and will come to other Fire TV Smart TV models in the future.
ElectronicsAFTVnews

How to disable Video Ads on Fire TV & Firestick Home Screen

Since Google TV devices have started playing video ads with no way to disable them, I thought it was a good time to remind people that it is possible to disable these kinds of ads on all Amazon Fire TVs, Fire TV Sticks, and Fire TV Smart TVs. These are the video ads that appear if you scroll up to the large ad banner at the top of the Fire TV home screen. Here are instructions for how to disable the video and/or audio from playing, which forces these ads to just be a static photo slideshow.
Electronicschromeunboxed.com

Walmart’s new Onn Android TV box versus the Chromecast with Google TV [VIDEO]

As soon as the new Onn Android TV box showed up at Walmart, we were immediately intrigued. Armed with the new Android TV interface that pulls heavily from the already-great Google TV UI and a price that is absolutely jaw-dropping, there was already a good chance we were going to be happy with this streaming dongle. Upon further inspection after getting it out of the box, it turns out that this streaming device is better than expected and not just in a for-the-price sort of way.
Cell PhonesSamMobile

Speedtest can now tell you how well your Galaxy device can stream videos

Speedtest is the most commonly used internet speed testing app for Galaxy devices. It can show your internet connection’s download and upload speeds along with other metrics such as ping, jitter, network carrier/ISP, IP address, and location. Now, the app offers the ability to check your network connection’s capability for video streaming.
TV & Videosthestreamable.com

How to Watch ‘Younger’ Season 7 Live For Free Online on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The seventh and final season of TV Land’s hit show “Younger” is now available on TV Land. The series will return to TV Land with back-to-back episodes on Wednesday, July 7th at 10pm ET. Liza’s story of faking it to make it reaches its climax — will she choose lies or the truth when it’s all said and done? The series stars Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Peter Hermann, and Nico Tortorella.
ElectronicsCNET

Best streaming device in 2021

Thinking about getting a new device to connect to your TV to stream video, but you're not exactly sure which one? You've come to the right place. This guide will help you find the best streaming device -- something you'll probably use every day for hours at a time to watch TV shows and movies. We've reviewed nearly every streaming device and major smart TV system on the market today, including Roku, Google Chromecast, Amazon and Apple TV. With the exception of smart TVs that actually run streaming software from Roku, Google or Amazon, these add-on streaming devices often have simpler remotes, more apps, better search and more frequent updates than the smarts built into your TV set.
Electronicsreviewgeek.com

Samsung’s Free TV Streaming Service Works on Other Devices Now

For those that didn’t know, Samsung has a free TV streaming service accessible from Samsung Smart TVs, phones, tablets, and more. It’s called Samsung TV Plus, which lets you watch several live TV channels for free. However, now you can enjoy Samsung’s free TV streaming service even if you don’t own a Samsung.
ElectronicsAFTVnews

New Fire TV interface is now rolling out to 2nd-gen Fire TV Sticks — This is the last model receiving the update

Since Fire TV Smart TVs and Soundbars began receiving the new Fire TV interface yesterday, that left the 2nd-gen Fire TV Stick as the sole remaining model waiting for the updated interface. Well, Amazon has just informed me that the new Fire TV interface is now also starting to roll out to 2nd-gen Fire TV Sticks. That means that there are no Fire TV models left waiting for the updated interface, although some devices included in this latest expansion will receive it later than others.
Electronicsiclarified.com

2020 Toshiba and Insignia Fire 4K TVs Get Support for Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit

Amazon has announced that starting today 2020 Toshiba and Insignia 4K UHD Smart Fire TVs have support for Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. AirPlay lets you effortlessly stream, share and control content directly from your iPhone, iPad and Mac right to your Fire TV. Show photos directly from your camera roll, mirror the screen of your iPhone or iPad, or listen to Apple Music, podcasts and other music services on your Fire TV.
Electronicsnewsbrig.com

Amazon adds AirPlay 2 and HomeKit to two Fire TV Edition TVs

Amazon is adding support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit to two of its Fire TV Edition TVs in a free update, the company announced on Wednesday. Both the 2020 Toshiba 4K UHD Smart Fire TV with Dolby Vision and the 2020 Insignia 4K UHD Smart TV will receive the features, before they arrive on Amazon’s less expensive Fire TV sticks and set-top boxes.
ElectronicsAFTVnews

Huge sale on old Amazon devices — 2nd-gen Fire TV is $30, 1st-gen Fire TV Cube is $40, and more

Woot currently has a 1-day sale on older Amazon devices. If you still have fond memories of the 2nd-gen Fire TV, you can get a used one for just $29.99. There are also used 1st-gen Fire TV Cubes for $39.99 that come with the newer remote with TV controls on it. Smart display deals include the Echo Spot for $29.99, the 1st-gen Echo Show 10 for $34.99, and the 2nd-gen Echo Show 10 for $149.99. As for regular Echos, you can get the 1st-gen Echo for $24.99 or the 2nd-gen Echo for $39.99. Check out the rest of the older Amazon devices on sale and be sure to act fast as these sales tend to sell out pretty quickly. The Fire TV 3 for $19.99 is, unfortunately, already sold out as it was one of the better deal. The sale ends tomorrow, July 16 at 12am CT.
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

Fire TV: Amazon introduces a new interface for more devices

Amazon has now started to play the new Fire TV interface on the second generation Fire TV. Smart televisions with Fire TV and soundbars with the Amazon operating system are now also supplied with the new interface and the linked profile options. When Amazon presented the 3rd generation Fire TV...

Comments / 0

Community Policy