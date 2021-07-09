Fire TV devices now support Prime Video Watch Parties

Woot currently has a 1-day sale on older Amazon devices. If you still have fond memories of the 2nd-gen Fire TV, you can get a used one for just $29.99. There are also used 1st-gen Fire TV Cubes for $39.99 that come with the newer remote with TV controls on it. Smart display deals include the Echo Spot for $29.99, the 1st-gen Echo Show 10 for $34.99, and the 2nd-gen Echo Show 10 for $149.99. As for regular Echos, you can get the 1st-gen Echo for $24.99 or the 2nd-gen Echo for $39.99. Check out the rest of the older Amazon devices on sale and be sure to act fast as these sales tend to sell out pretty quickly. The Fire TV 3 for $19.99 is, unfortunately, already sold out as it was one of the better deal. The sale ends tomorrow, July 16 at 12am CT.