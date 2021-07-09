Fire TV devices now support Prime Video Watch Parties
Prime Video launched its Watch Party feature a year ago to allow people to watch the same movie or TV show together simultaneously. Today, Amazon has extended the capability to the Prime Video app on Fire TVs, Fire TV Sticks, Fire TV Cubes, and Fire TV Smart TVs. Hosting a Watch Party and interacting with the features chat capability still requires a mobile or PC browser, but once things get going you can watch or join directly through a Fire TV.www.aftvnews.com
