Family: Former 49ers tight end Greg Clark dies at 49

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 6 days ago

Former San Francisco 49ers tight end Greg Clark died this week after battling a brain condition known as chronic traumatic encephalopathy, his family announced. Clark was 49. No further details of his death were immediately available, including how and where it occurred, although his family confirmed his passing in a statement.

