Investigation Implicates 2 Officers in Jan. 6 Riots, Tests Limits of Subpoena Power

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(This article originally appeared on PubliCola and has been reprinted under an agreement.) In findings released on Thursday afternoon, Seattle’s Office of Police Accountability ruled that two of the six officers who attended former President Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally on January 6 violated department policy and federal law by trespassing on the grounds of the U.S. capitol while insurgents stormed the legislative chambers inside. The officers will now face Interim Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz, who will decide how to discipline the pair for their breach of policy; their supervisors have recommended that Diaz fire both officers.

