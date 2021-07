GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This week, CMU hosted a Cyber security camp for local D51 teachers to attend and pass along to their students. The NSA awarded CMU $7,000 in grant money to hold a GenCyber camp. Middle and high school teachers attended this camp this week taught by CMU professors to learn about cyber security so they can educate their students of the threat and provide them with the skillsets they need to combat it.