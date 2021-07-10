Nationals catcher Yan Gomes exits early vs. Giants
Nationals catcher Yan Gomes left Friday's game in San Francisco in the second inning, though word on why wasn't immediately available. He came out to warm up pitcher Paolo Espino prior to the bottom of the frame but headed back into the clubhouse before the starter could finish. With backup catcher Alex Avila already on the Injured List, Gomes was replaced by Tres Barrera, who made just his third appearance of the season and fifth of his career.www.nbcsports.com
