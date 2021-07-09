Roush Review: Laugh Till You Scream in ‘Wellington Paranormal’

For an upcoming feature story tied to September’s third season premiere of FX’s What We Do in the Shadows, I spoke with the cast and creative team of the vampire comedy about what’s made it the funniest show on TV. In one of those conversations, star Matt Berry noted that the show is a convergence of three different comic sensibilities: New Zealand, courtesy of creator Jemaine Clement; the U.K., courtesy of him and co-stars Natasia Demetriou and Kayvan Novak; and the United States, courtesy of the show’s other writers, plus actors Mark Proksch and Harvey Guillen. The three national flavors of humor already have some overlap, but Shadows definitely benefits from being able to combine, say, the buttoned-down style of Clement and Taika Waititi’s other work with the creative insult humor that’s endemic to a lot of Britcoms, then garnish those with ideas unique to the vamps living in Staten Island.