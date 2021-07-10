Special Weather Statement issued for Windham by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 23:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roads or underpasses. Avoid low lying areas near small streams. Target Area: Windham LINE OF THUNDERSTORMS MOVING THROUGH CENTRAL RHODE ISLAND At 1211 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Scituate to near Mystic. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. Locations impacted include Providence, Warwick, Cranston, Pawtucket, East Providence, Coventry, North Providence, South Kingstown, West Warwick, Johnston, North Kingstown, Barrington, Narragansett, Seekonk, East Greenwich, Rehoboth, Scituate, Hopkinton, Charlestown and Richmond.alerts.weather.gov
