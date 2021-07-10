Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bristol County, RI

Special Weather Statement issued for Bristol, Eastern Kent, Newport, Northwest Providence by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-10 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roads or underpasses. Avoid low lying areas near small streams. Target Area: Bristol; Eastern Kent; Newport; Northwest Providence; Southeast Providence; Washington; Western Kent LINE OF THUNDERSTORMS MOVING THROUGH CENTRAL RHODE ISLAND At 1211 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Scituate to near Mystic. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. Locations impacted include Providence, Warwick, Cranston, Pawtucket, East Providence, Coventry, North Providence, South Kingstown, West Warwick, Johnston, North Kingstown, Barrington, Narragansett, Seekonk, East Greenwich, Rehoboth, Scituate, Hopkinton, Charlestown and Richmond.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, RI
County
Newport County, RI
City
Narragansett, RI
City
Charlestown, RI
County
Kent County, RI
City
Pawtucket, RI
City
Barrington, RI
City
Hopkinton, RI
County
Providence County, RI
City
North Providence, RI
County
Bristol County, RI
City
Johnston, RI
State
Washington State
City
Scituate, RI
City
East Greenwich, RI
City
West Warwick, RI
City
Richmond, RI
City
North Kingstown, RI
County
Washington County, RI
City
Coventry, RI
City
South Kingstown, RI
City
Bristol, RI
State
Rhode Island State
City
Cranston, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Thunderstorms#Eastern Kent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden hails 'transformative' child tax credit payments

President Biden on Thursday hailed the expanded child tax credit as a “transformative” achievement that would offer needed relief for families and made the case for Congress to further extend the payments in forthcoming legislation. In remarks from the White House, Biden said the payments would spur the largest one-year...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

FBI's Larry Nassar investigation failure is another black eye for the agency

(CNN) — The sharp rebuke from the Justice Department's inspector general over the FBI's mishandling of the sex abuse investigation of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is the latest in a recent string of embarrassing failures and could have broader repercussions for the bureau. Lawmakers who previously examined the...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Haitian presidential guard leader detained

The head of security at Haiti’s presidential palace has been detained by police amid the ongoing probe into Haitian President Jovenel Moïse’s assassination, local police and justice officials said Thursday. The Washington Post reported that Dimitri Hérard had been taken into custody, citing confirmation from a Haitian prosecutor, a spokesperson...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Breyer says he's undecided on Supreme Court retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN in a new interview that he is undecided on retirement. The 83-year-old justice said “no” when CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic asked if he has decided when he will retire. He also detailed two reasons that would contribute to any decision to leave...

Comments / 0

Community Policy