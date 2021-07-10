Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Finney, Kearny, Lane, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 23:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Finney; Kearny; Lane; Scott The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Kearny County in southwestern Kansas Northwestern Finney County in southwestern Kansas Scott County in west central Kansas Southwestern Lane County in west central Kansas * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 1118 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Healy to near Scott City to 13 miles south of Leoti, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Healy, Shallow Water and Manning around 1130 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Amy, Friend and Dighton. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH