Flood Warning issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 08:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-14 11:17:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Lewis The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Middle Fabius River near Ewing. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri North Fabius River near Ewing. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Wednesday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Middle Fabius River near Ewing. * Until late Wednesday morning. * At 7:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 6.8 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Monday morning to a crest of 12.8 feet Monday evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Middle Fabius River Ewing 12.0 6.8 Sat 7 am 7.5 12.2 11.8 8.8 6.7