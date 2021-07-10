Flood Advisory issued for Sangamon by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 23:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Sangamon The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Sangamon County in central Illinois * Until 215 AM CDT. * At 1111 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Springfield, Chatham, Sherman, Rochester, Riverton, Jerome, Southern View, Leland Grove, Grandview, Spaulding, Clear Lake, Curran and Capital Airport. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.