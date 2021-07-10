Flood Warning issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 02:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-14 22:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Lewis The National Weather Service in St Louis MO has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Missouri North Fabius River near Ewing. Middle Fabius River near Ewing. South Fabius River near Taylor. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Flood Warning for the North Fabius River near Ewing. * From late tonight to late Wednesday evening. * At 10:30 PM CDT Friday the stage was 9.1 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to 11.8 feet tomorrow morning. It will then likely fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon, but is expected to rise above flood stage again Sunday afternoon and continue to rise to 14.3 feet early Monday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage again Tuesday afternoon. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Left bank begins to flood near Monticello. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu North Fabius River Ewing 11.0 9.1 Fri 10 pm 9.3 13.1 13.5 9.6 7.0