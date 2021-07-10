Flood Warning issued for Marion by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 19:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:43:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Marion The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri South Fabius River near Taylor. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Monday evening The Flood Warning continues for the South Fabius River near Taylor. * Until Monday evening. * At 6:30 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 7.5 feet. * Flood stage is 10.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning to a crest of 10.1 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 10.1 feet, Marion County Road 310 begins flooding just west of the east end of the road, the intersection with County Road 365. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu South Fabius River Taylor 10.0 7.5 Sat 6 pm 9.8 5.6 3.8 3.1 2.7