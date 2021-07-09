Favorite Things Friday: Weekend Sales, Merchantile Market Info, and More!

Good Morning, everyone! I hope you had a relaxing weekend and are ready for the start of a new week and the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale (if you care about that)! If you have followed along for a while, you know that I do post my favorite products, and this year is no exception. First, however, I want to make sure you know how the sale is going to work. Below are the dates starting today that you can shop depending on what tier you are in. Nordstrom cardholders (Icon, Ambassador, and Influencer level) have the opportunity to shop the sale during Early Access. When you get to start shopping, is determined by your Nordstrom cardholder status, which is set by your annual purchase amount. If you don’t have a Nordstrom Credit Card, you can apply for one to shop Early Access before Public Access to get the best deals.