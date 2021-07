(NORMAN, Okla.) – For the second consecutive year, four Carnegie Mellon University men's golfers have been recognized for their play on the course this season by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA). Seniors Jason Li (Sewickley, Pa./Sewickley Academy) and Jason Folker (Lake Forest, Ill./Lake Forest) along with juniors William Knauth (Williamsport, Pa./Williamsport Area) and Henry Scavone (Birmingham, Mich./Birmingham Seaholm) were named to the 2021 PING Mid-Atlantic Region team.