Dak Minn Blood Bank faced a lack of A Negative and O-Negative blood donations just two weeks ago, but the shortage is over -- for now. A national shortage of blood could cripple the nation’s medical facilities, with elective surgeries having to wait until there’s enough blood to go around. The Red Cross contends that nearly 7,000 units of platelets and 36,000 units of red blood cells are needed each day to avoid the postponement or cancellation of surgeries, and the demand for blood has climbed by 10% since 2019 by its calculations.