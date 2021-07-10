VFW raises flag at Commonwealth Electric Co.

This Sunday, July 18, immediately following our breakfast at 9 a.m., RADM Hugh Howard III will be giving a talk about national defense strategy and update on special operations’s focus/contributions. As a retired Navy Commander, the Admiral is “The Admiral” but with his forgiveness, I'll drop Navy protocol and refer to him as Wyman. Many of you know Wyman as a long-time visitor (more like home) to the Boothbay region. You may also remember him more recently as our Grand Marshal in the Memorial Day parade. As reminder, he is a SEAL officer who assumed command of Naval Special Warfare Command on Sept. 11, 2020. Quoting from his official bio: “He previously commanded Special Operations Command Central leading joint special operations forces across the Central Region, following service as assistant commander, Joint Special Operations Command. He has commanded at all levels of Special Operations, including service as commanding officer of Naval Special Warfare Development Group from 2011-2013. He has multiple tours in command of Joint Task Forces, and was among the first to deploy into Afghanistan following the attacks of September 11, 2001, deploying consistently since.