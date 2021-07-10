Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

VFW raises flag at Commonwealth Electric Co.

Lincoln Journal Star
 5 days ago

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 131 took part June 29 in a formal flag-raising ceremony for the new Commonwealth Electric Co. of the Midwest Corporate Office Building at 3910 South St. The ceremony was a dedication to the United States, Commonwealth Electric’s President Michael Price’s father (an Air Force veteran)...

journalstar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Francis Scott Key
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vfw#National Anthem#Air Force#Vfw#Commonwealth Electric Co#Commonwealth Electric#The Honor Guard#American Legion Post 3
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Dover, ARCourier News

Dover Flag Raising

The city of Dover celebrated July 4th early, holding a flag raising ceremony on July 2. The 80-foot flag pole and a flag measuring 15 feet by 25 feet was donated by a lifetime Dover resident and Army veteran Bob Campbell, who was in attendance at the event. The Lake Dardanelle Detachment of the Marine Corps League conducted the ceremony.
Militarythesalemnewsonline.com

SMITH PRESENTS FLAG TO VFW

Congressman Jason Smith surprised VFW Post 6280 with a US flag last week. Accepting the flag was Quartermaster Tod Kinerk. Kinerk, Smith, and Eric Surles, Commander, spoke briefly about issues affecting Veterans as it pertains to the VA health care system.
Los Lunas, NMNews-Bulletin

Daniel D. Fernandez VFW Post 9676 recruiting new members

Daniel D. Fernandez, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 9676 in Los Lunas is recruiting new members. If you served in the Armed Forces of the United States, e.g. U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Marine Corps or U.S. Navy, and were awarded at least one Foreign Service Campaign Medals/Ribbon, you are eligible to join the VFW — at no cost to you for your first year’s membership.
New Orleans, LAfoxwilmington.com

Paralyzed veteran stands to raise American Flag on Fourth of July

A United States Army veteran who is paralyzed from the waist down stood up to raise the American flag amid our country’s 245th birthday on July 4. The moment was captured on video in New Orleans, Louisiana, as Buddy Laddin appeared at the annual Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System Salute to the Flag event hosted at the New Orleans Veterans Medical Center.
Boothbay, MEboothbayregister.com

American Legion Post 36

This Sunday, July 18, immediately following our breakfast at 9 a.m., RADM Hugh Howard III will be giving a talk about national defense strategy and update on special operations’s focus/contributions. As a retired Navy Commander, the Admiral is “The Admiral” but with his forgiveness, I'll drop Navy protocol and refer to him as Wyman. Many of you know Wyman as a long-time visitor (more like home) to the Boothbay region. You may also remember him more recently as our Grand Marshal in the Memorial Day parade. As reminder, he is a SEAL officer who assumed command of Naval Special Warfare Command on Sept. 11, 2020. Quoting from his official bio: “He previously commanded Special Operations Command Central leading joint special operations forces across the Central Region, following service as assistant commander, Joint Special Operations Command. He has commanded at all levels of Special Operations, including service as commanding officer of Naval Special Warfare Development Group from 2011-2013. He has multiple tours in command of Joint Task Forces, and was among the first to deploy into Afghanistan following the attacks of September 11, 2001, deploying consistently since.
Aerospace & DefenseWashington Times

Top U.S. general ‘shocked’ by report of 1,900 missing military guns

The nation’s top general said Thursday he’s “shocked” by recent reports that the U.S. military lost at least 1,900 weapons over the past decade. Testifying before the Senate Appropriations Committee, Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said he has asked the heads of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps to immediately review their internal figures and report back.
Eglin Air Force Base, FLniceville.com

Multi-Domain Test Force has first military commander

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – Eglin Air Force Base is set to take part in the Multi-Domain Test Force following the appointment of its first military commander. The Air Force Test Center ushered in a new era of the Multi-Domain Test Force, appointing its first military commander, Lt. Col. David Levene, at the AFTC Detachment 1 Assumption of Command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 9.
Chico, CAOroville Mercury-Register

Wave that flag: Chico’s VFW Post 1555 lines Mangrove with Old Glory

Last year, COVID-19 prevented the Veterans of Foreign Wars Chico Post 1555 from having any of its normal patriotic events. On Sunday, the post was able to have its normal Fourth of July celebration, with the group posting more than 200 flags lining Mangrove Avenue outside the Chico Cemetery. About...
Aerospace & DefenseTrumann Democrat

The U.S. military needs a lot more recruits

The withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan signals the end of a war that involved close to 800,000 American service members. Defending against new threats will require the U.S. to replenish its all-volunteer force with fresh recruits – a task made harder by the dwindling number of Americans willing and able to serve.
Winnsboro, TXKLTV

Army helicopter lands in Winnsboro, to spectators’ delight

WINNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - The thunderous roar of an Army helicopter was heard over East Texas skies Wednesday, and to the delight of the crowd, a landing was made giving spectators a close-up view. It happened in Winnsboro Wednesday morning, where a U.S. Army Chinook helicopter and crew made a...
Aerospace & Defensewnypapers.com

914th Air Refueling Wing member recognized by secretary of Air Force for act of heroism

A civilian member of the 914th Air Refueling Wing recently was recognized by Air Force leadership for bravery. Randy Wilson, the Chief of Plans and Programs for the 914th Security Forces Squadron, received the Air Force Civilian Award for Valor Medal. The medal is given to employees who illustrate great bravery and who voluntarily take personal risks that go beyond the call of duty.
Aerospace & Defenseaerotechnews.com

Commander’s Log: Farewell

After three incredible years at the Air Force Test Center, it’s time for me to say goodbye. Gen. Evan Dertien will be taking over as your new commander on July 15, and I will hang up my spurs after 31 years in the Air Force, 16 of which were in the Test community. You will really enjoy working with General Dertien!
Aerospace & DefenseEsquire

The Pentagon's Sword of Armageddon Will Fly in 2023

The Pentagon’s next intercontinental ballistic missile will begin test flights in 2023, the Air Force announced. The Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD) missile will replace the existing Minuteman III in the Pentagon’s nuclear strike force and provide a rapid response nuclear delivery system that can hit almost any point on Earth within minutes. But critics of the program suggest the U.S. could save billions relying on older missiles instead.

Comments / 0

Community Policy