The Atlanta Braves will be looking to secure a second straight series win Sunday when they wrap up a three-game series against the Miami Marlins. Atlanta took the opener 1-0 but saw their three-game winning streak come to an end Saturday with a tough 3-2 loss. The Braves’ offense continues to sputter and save their 20 run outburst earlier this week against the Mets, have scored three runs or less in 12 of their last 15 games. At 40-42, they enter play Sunday in third place and four games back of the New York Mets for the division lead.