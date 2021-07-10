Cancel
Obituaries

Anita ‘Jean’ Sagace

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnita “Jean” Sagace, 93, passed away peacefully at Cortland Acres on July 8, 2021. She was born April 1, 1928, to Robert E. Stuart and Elsie L. Stuart. She graduated from Thomas High School with the class of 1946. Jean married Pat Sagace on May 26, 1951, and they had...

