Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Thai green fish curry with jasmine rice recipe

By Omar Allibhoy
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis recipe came about because I sometimes find the green and red Thai curry pastes that you find in jars are too spicy for my kids to eat. I use simple, everyday ingredients for a paste that’s fragrant and fresh, and add a few slices of chilli on top if I want some heat. This recipe has been created to work out at £1 or under for each serving: the ingredients have been costed up based on the prices in my local supermarket. The cost (per person) for this dish is £1.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ginger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Curry#Green Fish#Thai Curry#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

10 Disgusting Foods Your Grandparents Ate In The ’50s, ’60s, And ’70s

Growing up, we were all familiar with the picky-eater. And most of us had a phase. You know the routine: imploring all the old tricks, spread your food around the plate, pretend to take bites, give a fake “Mmm… that’s good,” capped off with an “All done, may I be excused?” Yeah, Mom never did fall for it, but it was worth a try. And for those that were cynical of the choosey eater, we want you to hold that thought because today we are counting down the most disgusting dishes from the past. No, we’re not talking about Brussel sprouts, creamed spinach, or Aunt Fran’s mysterious casserole with raisins. Sorry, Aunt Fran, we’re taking it a step further.
Recipesthesouthernladycooks.com

CUCUMBER TOMATO SALAD

Cucumber tomato salad is delicious. Cucumber tomato salad is one of our favorite summer salads. My family loves this salad and it is wonderful with any meal. Take it to a gathering and you won’t bring any home. This recipe could be doubled if you want to make it for a crowd. Cucumber tomato salad keeps well for several days refrigerated. You might also like to check out our recipe for watermelon and tomato salad.
Food & DrinksPosted by
FIRST For Women

This Simple Hack Will Make Corn on the Cob Even Juicier and Sweeter

Many of us look forward to fresh corn on the cob this time of the year. You can grill it alongside other veggies, like zucchini and peppers, but sometimes prepping and cleaning the barbecue can feel like a whole ordeal. When we want a simpler option, we opt for boiling it on the stovetop. It may not sound as tasty, but these tips will make your boiled corn even juicier and sweeter than on the grill — all you need is milk and butter!
Recipescountryliving.com

The Only Basic Fried Rice Recipe You'll Ever Need

This ingredient shopping module is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on their web site. Heat canola oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add eggs and cook, stirring, until...
RecipesPosted by
Wide Open Eats

Filipino Fruit Salad Is a Pantry-Friendly Dish With One Weird Ingredient

While Asian food is very well-known in the US, Filipino food is still a bit of a mystery. With new Filipino restaurants popping up across the country, Filipino style dishes are becoming increasingly popular. One of the most well know Filipino desserts is a Filipino fruit salad. This dish is commonly served in the Philippines on Noche Buena, aka Christmas Eve, or at any special family gathering.
Food & DrinksFortune

How the chef at the world’s best restaurant makes the perfect summer salad (hint: no potatoes)

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. We are in a back-to-school moment for the world’s best chefs. On June 1, Rene Redzepi reopened the doors to his groundbreaking Copenhagen restaurant Noma. (In a conversation with Bloomberg Opinion, Redzepi said that, so far, the dining room was full of mostly locals, but that he had seen some tourists.) In New York, Eleven Madison Park and chef/owner Daniel Humm introduced the public to a much-hyped vegan menu on June 10.
RecipesPosted by
Taste Of Home

11 Easy Canned Chicken Recipes

These canned chicken recipes are simple to throw together for a delicious weeknight dinner. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
RecipesPosted by
Salon

Giada's produce-packed red, white and blue salad is perfect for the 4th — or any summer dinner

If you're looking for a salad that's perfect for celebrating the 4th — or any hot summer afternoon — check out Giada De Laurentiis' Red, White and Blue Salad. Radicchio, crumbled gorgonzola picante and blueberry make up the "red, white and blue" elements of the salad, which is augmented with cucumber, frisee, red grapes and pistachio. "I love a salad that's loaded up with goodies, and this one definitely fits the bill!" De Laurentiis wrote of the recipe.
RecipesPosted by
The Kitchn

This Creamy Dill Cucumber Salad Has a Smart Secret

America’s Test Kitchen is famously known for going the extra mile to make the best version of classic recipes — and their creamy cucumber salad is no exception. While many recipes call for salting and draining the cucumbers, ATK takes it a couple of steps further by first seeding the cucumbers and then weighting the salted cucumbers down in a colander with a water-filled, gallon-sized zip-top bag. They claim this step removes more water than salting alone, creating a salad with especially good crunch. I had to know: Is it worth the extra effort? Here’s what happened when I got in the kitchen to try it out.
RecipesPosted by
EatThis

Instant Pot Greek Chicken Rice Bowl with Tzatziki Sauce

Think you can't make an easy meal for one in an Instant Pot? Think again! This Instant Pot Greek Chicken Bowl is the perfect meal to prep if you need something quick and easy to make for yourself. Between the protein-packed chicken, the satiating rice, and all of those fresh vegetables, you'll have a delicious and healthy dinner ready for you in an instant! (Get it?) Plus, this homemade tzatziki sauce is a great way to use up leftover cucumber, and you can even make it using homemade Instant Pot yogurt. And if you're looking for even more magical Instant Pot meals, check out our list of 30+ Healthy Instant Pot Recipes.
Recipesfoodcontessa.com

Chocolate Lasagna (No-Bake Dessert)

This is a dreamy lasagna NO-BAKE dessert! Quick and easy to make – come on…40 minutes to make is nothing in the world of lasagna! This quick chocolate lasagna recipe is quite a trend between young Italians. And I totally love the mix between traditional and fancy, just like this lasagna dessert! Enjoy!
Food & Drinksarcamax.com

A peach of a fruit

Plump with nutrients and health-protecting plant compounds, and spectacular in pie, fruit salad, or straight from the tree, it’s no wonder we find this fruit just peachy. One of summer’s most eagerly anticipated fruits, the peach has been adored for thousands of years. A symbol of luck, abundance and protection in its native China, the peach also commonly represents longevity, prosperity and happiness in Japan, Korea and ancient Greece. The peach enjoys a history even more colorful than its rosy blush, having travelled along the Silk Road and arriving in Europe courtesy of Alexander the Great.
RecipesPosted by
Taste Of Home

How to Keep Fruit Salad Fresh

Fruit salad is a delicious, healthy treat in the summertime. It’s perfect as a cool afternoon snack, and it’s sweet enough to serve for dessert. But some fruits oxidize and turn brown as soon as they’re cut, turning a delicious-looking treat into a questionable appearance. So how do you keep fruit salad fresh? By preventing the cut fruit from turning brown!
Recipesedibleeastbay.com

Watermelon, Onion, and Cucumber Salad

This simple summer salad was originally published in the Summer 2014 issue of Edible Shasta-Butte. Author: Chef Brett LaMott, Café Maddalena, Dunsmuir, California. 1 small white onion, peeled and thinly sliced into rings. 1 ounce seasoned rice wine vinegar. 1 cucumber, peeled, cut in half lengthwise, seeded, then sliced into...

Comments / 0

Community Policy