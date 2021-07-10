34 artisans and 70 components: what it takes to make a truly unique bag in 2021

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Though Peter Lindbergh’s photographs helped to define an era, their sense of timelessness makes them rather hard to date. In 2015, Calvin Klein used one of Lindbergh’s images featuring Mark Vanderloo and Christy Turlington for its Eternity campaign. At the time, the image was over 25 years old, yet no one clocked it. Some of the late photographer’s works, curated by his friend, the creative director Fabien Baron, have been selected to grace a collection of T-shirts and pullovers for Zara. And, like the Eternity ad, the merchandise—created to benefit the Franca Sozzani Fund for Preventive Genomics—evokes a cool factor that belies the archival significance of the works they present.