The five charts that show how the pandemic turned London house prices upside down

Rough sleeping has risen in London over the past year, new figures reveal, despite a government pledge to house everyone during the pandemic.Data published by the Combined Homelessness and Information Network shows 11,018 people were seen rough sleeping in the capital during 2020-21, marking a 3 per cent increase on the previous year.There has also been a 7 per cent rise in people sleeping on the streets for the first time, with the figure now standing at 7,531 – 68 per cent of the overall rough sleeping population recorded – indicating that hardship during the pandemic has forced people out...