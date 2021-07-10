The five charts that show how the pandemic turned London house prices upside down
Once a sure bet, London has recently emerged as the underdog of Britain’s post-pandemic property boom. In April, annual price growth in the capital was 3.3pc – roughly a third of the 9.3pc recorded across England and Wales, according to official data. Capital Economics, a consultancy, has forecast that annual house price growth in London at the end of this year will be 2.8pc – less than half the 6pc anticipated national growth rate.www.telegraph.co.uk
