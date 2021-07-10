Garrett Richards Knew He Needed To ‘Adapt Or Die’ Amid Sticky Stuff Crackdown

It’s been about two weeks since Major League Baseball began enforcing its crackdown on foreign substance use from pitchers in baseball. MLB made alterations to the baseball and has a tough time taking responsibility for anything so as any reasonable person could expect, they blamed the pitchers using foreign substances on the down year offensively. We are beginning to see the ramifications of an in-season change on pitchers to try and make educated guesses on what it could mean for certain players more forward. Which if you’re a fantasy manager reading this article, is all you probably care about. But to fully understand this change and issue, we need to understand why spin is so important for pitchers today, how foreign substances affect it, and what we’ve seen so far in the small sample size.