Garrett Richards Knew He Needed To ‘Adapt Or Die’ Amid Sticky Stuff Crackdown

By Jenna Ciccotelli
NESN
 5 days ago
Garrett Richards on Friday accomplished what had recently become exceptionally challenging. After a winless streak that dated back eight games (to May 19), the veteran earned the victory as the Boston Red Sox pummeled the Philadelphia Phillies 11-5 at Fenway Park. But that was the thing for Richards — even...

MLBchatsports.com

Daily Red Sox Links: Triston Casas, Jarren Duran, Garrett Richards

Triston Casas and Jack López are headed to Tokyo. Interestingly, however, Jarren Duran will not be joining Team USA for the Olympics. Could that potentially mean the top outfield prospect in the organization will be joining the Red Sox soon? (Kris Rhim; Boston.com) MLB steps in a places Trevor Bauer...
MLBfangraphs.com

Garrett Richards Has Had to Reinvent Himself

It’s pretty evident that Major League Baseball’s crackdown on foreign substances will have wide-ranging effects on the sport. Offense is almost certainly due to increase; that that has yet to happen (at least beyond normal temperature-related effects) may only be a question of time. But with spin rates plummeting and pitchers telling the media that they are “trying to figure out how to pitch again” as a result of the new policies, it seems that we’re bound to see broad changes sooner rather than later.
MLBpitcherlist.com

The Crackdown

It’s been about two weeks since Major League Baseball began enforcing its crackdown on foreign substance use from pitchers in baseball. MLB made alterations to the baseball and has a tough time taking responsibility for anything so as any reasonable person could expect, they blamed the pitchers using foreign substances on the down year offensively. We are beginning to see the ramifications of an in-season change on pitchers to try and make educated guesses on what it could mean for certain players more forward. Which if you’re a fantasy manager reading this article, is all you probably care about. But to fully understand this change and issue, we need to understand why spin is so important for pitchers today, how foreign substances affect it, and what we’ve seen so far in the small sample size.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Garrett Richards: Goes five innings Saturday

Richards did not factor in the decision against Oakland on Saturday, completing five innings and allowing two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two. The right-hander didn't overwhelm the A's in the contest -- he induced only six swinging strikes and allowed nine baserunners -- but the start marked the first time since June 1 that Richards allowed fewer than three earned runs in a game. He exited with a one-run lead and a chance to earn a win for the first time since mid-May, but Oakland ultimately came back to pull out the win. Richards has mostly struggled this season, posting a 4.88 ERA and 1.68 WHIP across 17 starts. He's tentatively slated to make his next appearance Friday at home versus Philadelphia.
MLBBoston Globe

Garrett Richards warms to the task against Phillies

With Chris Sale continuing to move closer to rehab pitching and looking as though he will return to the Red Sox sooner than later, Garrett Richards’s spot in the rotation becomes in jeopardy. In his final start before the All-Star break, Richards needed a good performance, and he put on one of his best of the year.
NESN

Garrett Richards Hopeful Latest Win Will Lead To Strong Second Half

Garrett Richards has struggled mightily of late, but bounced back with a win Friday night. The Red Sox pitcher gave up three earned runs across five innings with four strikeouts and only one walk in Boston’s 11-5 walloping of the Philadelphia Phillies at Fenway Park. Richards has been vocal about...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Garrett Richards, Red Sox set to battle Phillies

Garrett Richards will look to get the Boston Red Sox off to a strong start in their final series before the All-Star break when they open a three-game set against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night. The Red Sox are tied for the major league lead with 54 victories,...
MLBBoston Globe

Why MLB had to get a grip on the sticky stuff

"Oh, geez – look at this." As Manny Delcarmen twisted open a canister of Spider Tack, he tried to make sense of the bronze-colored goop that stretched like taffy as he pulled the lid from the container. The former Red Sox pitcher, along with fellow ex-Sox Lenny DiNardo, had agreed...
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Garrett Richards: Nabs win Friday

Richards (5-5) earned the win versus Philadelphia on Friday. He allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out four in five innings. Richards hasn't completed six innings since June 1, a span of seven straight starts. He was able to pick up his first win since May 19 with plenty of run support Friday. The right-hander has an uninspiring 4.91 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 73:43 K:BB through 91.2 innings this season, but his spot in the rotation will likely remain safe at least until early August, which is the earliest expected timeline for Chris Sale (elbow) to return.
Daily Herald

Ross admits he wasn't sure how to break news to Chicago Cubs all-stars

David Ross admitted he wasn't quite sure how to deal with the responsibility of informing Kris Bryant and Craig Kimbrel they'd made the all-star team. Miami manager Don Mattingly tried to make a viral video out of it, at first telling rookie pitcher Trevor Rogers he was being optioned to the minor-league Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp before switching the story to an all-star congratulations.
NJ.com

Yankees release another veteran from minor-league contract

SEATTLE — As we wait and wait to see if the 42-41 Yankees make any upgrades or become sellers before the July 30 trade deadline, they’re continuing to trim some fat off their Triple-A roster. The latest to go is reliever Luis Garcia, who was released from his minor-league contract...
Audacy

Alex Rodriguez says he 'threw up' when he found out trade to Red Sox wouldn't go through

As we've previously chronicled in our Historical Trade Rumors series, Alex Rodriguez was nearly traded to the Boston Red Sox ahead of the 2004 season. In fact, in a new podcast Rodriguez says that he was willing to sacrifice "somewhere around $40 million" to facilitate a trade from the Texas Rangers to the Boston Red Sox. The three-time American League MVP even says that he has a contract signed by him, Red Sox principal owner John Henry and then-MLB commissioner Bud Selig, which would have redone his 10-year/$252 million deal and completed his trade to Boston.
The Big Lead

Red Sox Pitcher Adam Ottavino Waved, Cussed at Shohei Ohtani After Final Out

The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4, on Monday. Boston's Adam Ottavino earned the save despite giving up one run on two hits and a walk. He enticed Shohei Ohtani into a game-ending ground out (on a rocket hit right at the second baseman who was in shallow right because of the shift) with two runners on. To celebrate he waved at Ohtani and appeared to scream "happy birthday bitch" at MLB's home run leader.
MLBkentsterling.com

Kyle Schwarber goes bombs away as Cubs owner Tom Ricketts counts the pennies he saved by letting him go

Kyle Schwarber has hit 15 home runs in his last 16 games. Fifteen homers is a lot in 16 games, which is 10% of a season. Prorated over an entire season, Schwarber would total an astronomical 150 home runs. That’s a more slow-pitch softball number of dingers than baseball. Schwarber’s success pleases me because he is a really nice guy and graduate of Indiana University. That the former Chicago Cub is doing all this damage since June 12th as a Washington National has me more than a little disturbed.
MLBNBC Sports

Phillies add former All-Star closer to their bullpen for Mets series

The Phillies have made some significant roster moves, particularly in the bullpen, ahead of this weekend’s important four-game series against the Mets in New York. Two of the relievers who contributed to the Phillies’ blowing three leads in Wednesday’s 13-12 loss to Washington are out: Sam Coonrod has been placed on the injured list with right forearm tendinitis and David Hale has been designated for assignment.
MLBSporting News

MLB trade rumors: Five soon-to-be-ex-Cubs and where they might be dealt

We’ve written about the Cubs’ dilemma a couple of times already this season. In early June, it was a piece looking at the difficult decisions the front office might face, as the team they dismantled a bit was exceeding internal expectations and playing like a contender. And then, in early July, a piece saying it was time to sell, after a disastrous stretch in June left them well behind the Brewers in the NL Central.
NESN

ESPN Believes Red Sox Should Trade For This Player By Deadline

Ben Simmons Trade Feels Inevitable; Should Celtics Consider 76ers Star?. Don’t look now, but Major League Baseball’s trade deadline for the 2021 season is just about a month away. The deadline is set for July 30, and at this point in the campaign, we have a pretty good idea of...
FanSided

Phillies Fans Won’t Like this Trade Proposal

Phillies fans are going to hate this idea, but it’s the logical thing to do. Baseball is a business, after all. The Phillies should trade Andrew McCutchen. Unless the Phillies pick up his 2022 option, this is the final year of McCutchen’s contract. He’s having an absurdly hot summer, and with his resumé and popularity around the league, many teams would be glad to have him.
The Big Lead

Five Craig Kimbrel Trade Destinations

This Chicago Cubs will be selling at the MLB trade deadline. Yes, after 12 losses in 13 games, it was reported on Friday that the team's management had decided to start selling off pieces in order to retool/rebuild and get back into contention over the next few years. While Kris...

