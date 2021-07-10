John Schickel: It’s important for Kentuckians to understand the roles of state senator vs. U.S. senator

It may surprise you to know how often people mistake me for a member of our federal delegation. While I am humbled that some think I work alongside Leader McConnell and Senator Paul in Washington D.C., I believe it is important that people know that my work as a state senator in Frankfort is just as, if not more, important than the duties of representatives who represent Kentucky on the federal level. Constituents especially need to understand the different responsibilities of the Kentucky state legislature vs. the United States Congress.