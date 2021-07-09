Cancel
Libby, MT

Legals for July, 9 2021

Western News
 10 days ago

Public Notice DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES AND CONSERVATION TIMBER SALE The Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, Libby Unit is proposing a timber harvest on approximately 640 acres on State Trust Land located in Sec.36, T29N, R31W within the Libby Creek drainage. A brief description of the proposed action is listed below. Preliminary estimates indicate that approximately 5-6 million board feet of timber would be harvested. Approximately 1.75 mile of new road construction would be required along with 7.6 miles of road maintenance and 0.2 miles of road reconstruction to access timber. Ground based tractor logging systems would be utilized on approximately 500 acres and cable based logging systems would be utilized on the remaining acres. Proposed silvicultural harvest treatments would include seed tree, shelterwood, blowdown salvage, and seed tree removal. Pre-commercial thinning would also be considered if existing regeneration stands in the project area are found to be overstocked. Follow-up treatments could include machine piling and scarification, slash burning, noxious weed spraying, hand planting tree seedlings and pre-pre-commercial thinning. Road construction and harvest activities could begin during 2022. This timber sale is part of a program managing forested State Trust Land for revenue to support the Common Schools. The Department would like the public's input regarding the proposal to harvest timber on these parcels. Those interested should address written comments to: Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation attention: Jess Paoli, 177 State Lands Office Road, Libby, MT 59923, or E-mail at: jess.paoli@mt.gov. You can telephone at: (406) 283-3529. Comments need to be received by 5:00 p.m. on August 9th, 2021. Published In The Western News July 9, 16, 23, 30, & August 6, 2021. MNAXLP.

