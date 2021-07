The New Mexico Brewers Guild is returning to some normalcy after its in-person events in 2020 had to be put on hold due to the pandemic. Its golf tournament, Beer Premier and IPA Challenge are some of the events that will be held in 2021. The guild depends on the events to raise money for its organization that promotes and protects New Mexico breweries. More information on the New Mexico Brewers Guild can be found at facebook.com/newmexicobrewersguild and instagram.com/nmbrewersguild.