Nodaway County Fair Board makes final preparations

The 2021 Nodaway County Fair is slated for July 15-17 in downtown Maryville. Members of the Nodaway County Fair Board who meet weekly to ensure the smooth running of the annual event are, sitting: Curtis Jones, Jeremy Walker, Judy Stephens, Melisha David, Jackie Carlson; standing are Cody Piveral, Dustin Henggeler, Tom Martin, Eric Couts, Aaron Auten, Holly Kay Cronk, Ellyn Fuller, Rex Wallace, Brock Plackemaier and John Maxwell. Several 4-H events are held earlier in the week at the Nodaway County Administration Center and the Community Fair Building at the Northwest Missouri Regional Airport, west of Maryville.