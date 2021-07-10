Stephens City may relocate town office to former school building
STEPHENS CITY — The town office may soon be relocated to the former schoolhouse on Main Street. Town Manager Mike Majher said during Town Council's Tuesday meeting that the U.S.Department of Agriculture tentatively approved the town's request for a $2 million loan to completely remodel the school building into town office space. Once the loan is officially approved after pending environmental studies on the property, he said the town will seek bids for the renovation project.www.nvdaily.com
