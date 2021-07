The Logan County 13U Little League team battled their way out of the losers bracket thanks to a 6-0 win over Ashtabula Wednesday evening in the State Little League Tournament. Reese Oder took a no-hitter in to the bottom of the sixth inning before giving up a hit. Odor got in a bit of trouble and was relieved with one out. Dallas Koons came in and closed the door on any Ashtabula rally. Oder picked up the win while striking out 14 batters in 5 1/3 innings of work.