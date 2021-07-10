Family: Former 49ers tight end Greg Clark dies at 49

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Former Viemont High School and NFL tight end Greg Clark passed away at the age of 49. “”It is with great sadness we announce the unexpected passing of Greg Clark, 49, cherished husband, father, son, brother and friend to so many,” a family statement read. “Greg was a dedicated family mna who was successful at everything he did, from his academic and athletic achievements as a Stanford scholar athlete to his role as a tight end for the San Francisco 49ers, to the creation of a successful real estate platform throughout the bay area. Most importantly, he was a cherished and dedicated husband to his wife of 23 years. His recent suffering from CTE symptoms cannot extinguish the breadth and depth of his impact on us and others and we are forever grateful for the time we have had with him. It is our hope that through further research we can gain more knowledge surrounding CTE.”