RIH: Spreading Lyme awareness

By Editorials
Times-Argus
 5 days ago

Have you ever had a flu-like syndrome in the middle of the summer? Did you have any new symptoms or worsening joint pain after the flu-like syndrome? In a Lyme-endemic region like Vermont, tick-borne illness could be the culprit for those symptoms. Flu-like symptoms, headache, neck stiffness and facial paralysis are symptoms of early Lyme disease, a condition most commonly diagnosed from spring through fall seasons when ticks are most active. Ticks are a type of arachnid often found in wooded or grassy areas populated by deer, squirrels, mice, lizards, rabbits and birds.

