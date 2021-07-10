RIH: Spreading Lyme awareness
Have you ever had a flu-like syndrome in the middle of the summer? Did you have any new symptoms or worsening joint pain after the flu-like syndrome? In a Lyme-endemic region like Vermont, tick-borne illness could be the culprit for those symptoms. Flu-like symptoms, headache, neck stiffness and facial paralysis are symptoms of early Lyme disease, a condition most commonly diagnosed from spring through fall seasons when ticks are most active. Ticks are a type of arachnid often found in wooded or grassy areas populated by deer, squirrels, mice, lizards, rabbits and birds.www.timesargus.com
