RIH: Spreading Lyme awareness

Dr Matossian elaborates on how both patients’ and physicians’ awareness of dry eyes flares affects their eyesight and how they move forward with treatment. Cynthia Matossian, MD, FACS: Some patients have a known diagnosis of dry eye disease and are more aware of their flares, compared to a naïve patient. Let me give a few examples. An established patient has gone through their initial crisis that brought them or drove them right to our offices. Now, with at-home remedies, in-office procedures, pharmaceuticals, and other over-the-counter treatments, their dry eye disease is under control. But like any other chronic inflammatory disease, let’s say arthritis or asthma, there are going to be flares. So I am educating my patients about this. I am letting them know, “Great, you’re doing very well. Your disease is controlled, but you may have multiple flares a year. A flare is an exacerbation of your symptoms, just like what drove you here. You might start to feel your eyes again. They might burn again. Your vision may become blurry again. But the good news is we have a treatment that can be used for up to 14 days, and that can immediately quell that inflammation to provide you with immediate relief.”