Astronomy

New Moon Grace

arcamax.com
 5 days ago

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Some people need to be constantly entertained or they will leave. Let them. You don't need the extra work of dancing for an unappreciative audience. Seek only relationships of mutual investment. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The pot of gold is within your realm. To find this...

www.arcamax.com

Your Horoscope: July 15

Your Horoscope: July 15

Today’s Birthday (07/15/21) Collect resources together this year. Your steady, coordinated actions build a profitable partnership. Discover new visions and possibilities this summer, before changing directions with a group project this autumn. Winter electrifies your physical performance, energizing powerful teamwork and results next spring. Your collaboration is golden. To get...
LifestylePosted by
Teen Vogue

Summer Love Forecast, According to Your Zodiac Sign

Due to the pandemic, it’s been a long year and a half. Now, with widening access to vaccinations, many of us are ready to kick start our romantic lives And find some summer love. This means dating is back in full swing. After many months in quarantine, we’re ready for a summer of love.
CelebritiesWillits News

Horoscopes July 15, 2021: Lana Parrilla, build your dreams one step at a time

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Tristan Wilds, 32; Lana Parrilla, 44; Jason Bonham, 55; Forest Whitaker, 60. Happy Birthday: Aim to make your surroundings a place of comfort. Spending time in an environment that lowers stress and initiates peace of mind will help you make the most out of everyday situations. Take the initiative to maintain financial security and to avoid letting outside influences mess with your long-term plans. Build your dreams one step at a time. Your numbers are 5, 11, 16, 21, 26, 37, 48.
LifestylePosted by
Syracuse.com

Horoscope for July 16, 2021: Aries, express your romantic side; Aquarius, find ways to work smarter

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actor Daryl Mitchell was born in The Bronx, New York, on this day in 1965. This birthday star has portrayed Patton Plame on the TV series “NCIS: New Orleans” since 2014. He also played Wendell on “Fear the Walking Dead,” Eli Goggins on “Ed” and Leo Michaels on “Veronica’s Closet.” On the big screen, Mitchell’s film work includes roles in “Love & Debt,” “Quiet Days in Hollywood” and “A Thin Line Between Love and Hate.”
Lifestyletexasbreaking.com

Horoscope July 16: Scorpio Would Be Swamped With Work; Happy Day For Aquarius

Aries – You may find that your life “tough” tomorrow and may seek guidance from elders to help you stay afloat in the situation. You must, however, maintain your patience. You may have a short trip in terms of children’s academics if you are concerned about their education. Before making any investments, investors should avoid speculation.
Lifestyleastrostyle.com

July 2021 Monthly Horoscope: Reflect Before You Act

This July 2021, step back and reflect before you make any big moves. Not only is it sensitive Cancer season until July 22, but four of the five slow-moving outer planets are powered down in their annual retrogrades until fall. But that doesn’t have to spell boring! With spicy Mars...
Astronomyskyandtelescope.org

Amateur Astronomer Discovers New Moon of Jupiter

An amateur astronomer has discovered a new moon of Jupiter. While it hasn’t received official designation yet, it would bring the tally of Jovian satellites to 80. The amateur astronomer who last year recovered four lost Jovian moons has become the first amateur to discovery a previously unknown moon. Kai Ly reported the discovery to the Minor Planet Mailing List on June 30th and has submitted it for publication as a Minor Planet Electronic Circular.
Astronomycreativeboom.com

Tim Easley finds a new side of the Moon in his book of lunar photographs

Despite being a familiar sight in our skies, the Moon is still capable of amazing us. While looking through old photos of the Moon, Tim realised that it contained many different personalities which aren't usually represented. "When I think of Moon imagery, I usually have the NASA stock photos in my mind - super clear, bright, circular, so I think that's what the default idea of the Moon is," he tells Creative Boom. "I know it might sound weird, but I think I was a little surprised as to how different photos of the Moon can be!"
LifestyleSFGate

Horoscope for Thursday, 7/15/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): You've never been a big believer in saying love saves the day, but you may experience an eleventh hour conversion today. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): A good day to have those conversations you've been avoiding. Kids won't be contrary, in-laws will be receptive and even pets will show a newfound respect and appreciation.
AstronomyCosmopolitan

The New Moon in Cancer Wants You to Take Care of Yourself

Hello, beautiful cosmic beings of light, love, and everlasting growth. Yes, you’re growing— even when you don’t feel like you are. This year has been a lot and it’s only July. After a pretty intense few months—eclipses in the signs Gemini and Sagittarius, plus Saturn, Pluto, Jupiter, and Neptune Retrogrades—we have plenty of reason to stay at home and chill out!
LifestylePosted by
Syracuse.com

Horoscope for July 15, 2021: Leo, job requires intense social interactions; Scorpio, go with your instincts

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actress Medalion Rahimi was born in Los Angeles, Calif., on this day in 1992. This birthday star has portrayed Special Agent Fatima Namazi on the TV series “NCIS: Los Angeles” since 2019. She has also appeared on episodes of “The Outpost,” “My Dead Ex” and “Scandal.” On the big screen, Rahimi’s film work includes performances in “She’s in Portland,” “Before I Fall” and “Go for Broke.”
Excellent new moon fishing next 5 days

Excellent new moon fishing next 5 days

The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the first week of July gives Florida’s freshwater anglers a strong new moon phase and the remnants of a minor tropical storm. All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy excellent fishing during the midday hours today through Saturday with Friday being the best of the four-day period.
LifestylePosted by
@wearemitu

Your FIERCE Cancer Season Horoscope June 21st — July 22nd

Caught yourself overthinking much recently? That’s a direct influence of Gemini season. Now that we’re transiting out of Gemini’s incessant logical thinking we find ourselves navigating the realms of our emotions by way of Cancer season. Cancer season asks us to act from our heart space and express empathy. You...
Astronomyreikirays.com

New Moon Empowerment Transmission from the Stars

We are pleased to connect with you during these highly transformational times on Earth. You are part of a physical world but you are well aware that there are many non-physical aspects to your existence. We speak to you from a seemingly non-physical space. Most often, your connection with us happens through your sixth sense. For a more physical experience, we encourage you to connect with the stars you see in your night sky. Trust this timeless connection, dear ones, so we may work together for the greatest good of all.
Savannah, GAconnectsavannah.com

New Moon Deck LIVE Series coming to Electric Moon

Dancing in the moonlight - sounds nice, doesn’t it? Starting July 15, visitors of Electric Moon will get the chance to. Electric Moon Skytop Lounge and The Moon Deck will host a new live music series, “Moon Deck LIVE at Electric Moon,” offering free performances on the rooftop deck at Electric Moon Skytop Lounge overlooking the Savannah River. Moon Deck LIVE at Electric Moon will kick off with a concert by DRAUCKER, a rock band led by three talented siblings playing original music as well as revamped cover songs. The series of performances will take place every other Thursday evening from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Electric Moon. No ticket required, it’s free and open to the public. A portion of drink sales from each Moon Deck LIVE event will benefit a local nonprofit organization. The July 15 event will benefit Historic Savannah Foundation, a leading nonprofit preservation and cultural institution dedicated to saving buildings, places and stories that define Savannah’s past, present and future. Following its formation in 1955, Historic Savannah Foundation started a Revolving Fund to save endangered historic properties, now totaling nearly 410 buildings throughout Savannah’s historic districts. Historic Savannah Foundation recently recognized Plant Riverside District with a 2021 Preservation Award at the organization’s annual Preservation Awards on May 13.
LifestyleCosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
How Each Zodiac Sign Handles Failure

How Each Zodiac Sign Handles Failure

You use your failure as motivation to try again. You want to prove everyone wrong about you. You get really down about yourself. You start wondering why you even bother trying. Gemini. You lash out because you feel like you deserved to succeed. You don’t think it’s fair you didn’t...
The Best Crystals for Libra

The Best Crystals for Libra

Everyone loves Libras! The flirty, charming, clever diplomats of the zodiac are ruled by Venus, planet of love, beauty, and money. That means they adore beautiful things and beautiful people, romance, spending money, and generally having the best time. Everyone loves being around Libras—they just know how to make people feel good!
Astronomyarcamax.com

Vulnerability and the Virgo Moon

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Doing your homework sounds like a chore, whereas investigating, researching and questing for answers sounds like an adventure. What you call an activity will contribute greatly to your mood about it. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Speaking what's on your mind is a risk that might not...

