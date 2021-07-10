New Moon Grace

Dancing in the moonlight - sounds nice, doesn’t it? Starting July 15, visitors of Electric Moon will get the chance to. Electric Moon Skytop Lounge and The Moon Deck will host a new live music series, “Moon Deck LIVE at Electric Moon,” offering free performances on the rooftop deck at Electric Moon Skytop Lounge overlooking the Savannah River. Moon Deck LIVE at Electric Moon will kick off with a concert by DRAUCKER, a rock band led by three talented siblings playing original music as well as revamped cover songs. The series of performances will take place every other Thursday evening from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Electric Moon. No ticket required, it’s free and open to the public. A portion of drink sales from each Moon Deck LIVE event will benefit a local nonprofit organization. The July 15 event will benefit Historic Savannah Foundation, a leading nonprofit preservation and cultural institution dedicated to saving buildings, places and stories that define Savannah’s past, present and future. Following its formation in 1955, Historic Savannah Foundation started a Revolving Fund to save endangered historic properties, now totaling nearly 410 buildings throughout Savannah’s historic districts. Historic Savannah Foundation recently recognized Plant Riverside District with a 2021 Preservation Award at the organization’s annual Preservation Awards on May 13.