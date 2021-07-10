Cancel
Environment

Dear Mother Earth: How to do better by the planet

By Dear Mother Earth Lily French
Times-Argus
 5 days ago

I recently watched a one-hour documentary about plastics in our waste stream (Frontline: Plastic Wars, available on YouTube). I was horrified! To think that all these years, as I have diligently sorted my plastics for recycling, almost NONE of those plastic items were being recycled! In fact, only 10% of all the plastics ever manufactured in the world (and that’s a lot of plastic!), have been recycled. The rest is in our landfills and water. The realization that plastic from my household has very likely ended up in our beautiful oceans to pollute the waters and kill ocean creatures, has devastated me. I don’t know what to do, but I realize that the plastics industry is not to be trusted to help fix this problem. We have to do it ourselves. But how? If you have any advice, I would greatly appreciate it!

#Plastic Pollution#Plastic Waste#Plastic Packaging#Google
