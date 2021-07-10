Cancel
Oakland, CA

NuNu’s Desserts With Soul

By Post Staff
postnewsgroup.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNuNu’s Desserts With Soul is a black-owned dessert shop serving nothing but yummy, soulful desserts such as cakes, pies, brownies, and more. NuNu’s offers catering for events as well. You can check out their menu online at https://nunusdessertswithsoul.com and you can place orders by calling or texting at 510- 520-0175. They’re open Saturdays from 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. and Sundays from 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. NuNu’s Desserts With Soul is located at 360 Del Mar Ave., Vallejo, Ca 94590.

