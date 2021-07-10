UVMExt; What's your garden personality?

A vegetable garden doesn’t just feed your body. It also feeds your soul.” — Doug Green. This past week I was checking out our basswood tree that finally started blooming, trying to see what bees and other pollinators were visiting it. As I moved the branches around, a whole kaleidoscope of moths just flew out of the tree. Although it was actually quite pretty to see, I knew my broccoli, Brussels sprouts, and kale were in harm’s way. I spoke with a fellow gardener and he said he had more white moths than he’d seen before as well. Unfortunately, the dreaded cabbage moths are thick this year. Start checking your plants closely so you can handpick the eggs and worms. You can also use Bt—bacillus thuringiensis var Kurstaki or Aisawai—as it can be a highly effective organic way to control cabbage worms. This needs to be sprayed every one-to–two weeks or after it rains to help control the cabbage worm and other cole crop pests. If you decide to use an insecticide—organic or otherwise—read the label closely to ensure it can control the pest you are trying to get rid of and only apply the correct amount.