How 'Leverage: Redemption' Wrote Timothy Hutton's Lead Role Off Revival
It was announced in April 2020 that the beloved TNT show Leverage would be returning for a revival, but that lead actor Timothy Hutton would no be returning after being accused of rape last year. Leverage: Redemption has returned, with the first eight episodes of the season dropping on IMDb TV, showing the familiar crew of good-hearted criminals doing what they can to help those in a tough spot. However, Hutton's Nate Ford, the former leader of the group, was nowhere to be seen.popculture.com
