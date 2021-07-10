Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

How 'Leverage: Redemption' Wrote Timothy Hutton's Lead Role Off Revival

By Alyssa Fikse
Popculture
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was announced in April 2020 that the beloved TNT show Leverage would be returning for a revival, but that lead actor Timothy Hutton would no be returning after being accused of rape last year. Leverage: Redemption has returned, with the first eight episodes of the season dropping on IMDb TV, showing the familiar crew of good-hearted criminals doing what they can to help those in a tough spot. However, Hutton's Nate Ford, the former leader of the group, was nowhere to be seen.

popculture.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gina Bellman
Person
Timothy Hutton
Person
Noah Wyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hackers#Tnt#Ford#Buzzfeed News#Canadian#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
TV SeriesRochester Sentinel

‘Leverage: Redemption’: Noah Wyle Joins the Den of Outlaw Do-Gooders

Nearly nine years after pulling their last job, Leverage’s ethical thieves are back in the Robin Hood business with new disguises, new targets and new team members, including a crafty lawyer (Noah Wyle). The revival of TNT’s 2008–12 crime drama—now called Leverage: Redemption and streaming on IMDb TV, Prime Video’s...
TV SeriesPosted by
Parade

The Gang Is Back Together! Here's Everything We Know About the Revival Series, Leverage: Redemption

The original Leverage series was a bonafide hit for TNT when it premiered on July 15, 2008. The show’s premise follows Nate Ford (Timothy Hutton), a former insurance investigator who works with a team of thieves to right the wrongs that corporate and government entities have inflicted upon innocent ordinary people. The team included a thief (Beth Riesgraf), a hacker (Aldis Hodge), a hitter (Christian Kane) and a grifter (Gina Bellman).
TV SeriesSacramento Bee

‘Leverage: Redemption’ gets the good/bad gang back together for IMDb TV reboot

“Leverage: Redemption” star Beth Riesgraf puts on a thick cowboy drawl when she sums up her show: “Sometimes bad guys are the only good guys you get.”. Almost a decade after “Leverage” left the air after five seasons, the thief (Riesgraf), the grifter (Gina Bellman), the hacker (Aldis Hodge) and the hitter (Christian Kane) are back in business for IMDb TV’s reboot, which premiered Friday, once again posing the question: Can good guys do bad things for good reasons, and still be good?
TV SeriesRochester Sentinel

‘Leverage’ Focuses on Moving on & ‘Redemption’ in Revival Without Nate Ford

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the first eight episodes of Leverage: Redemption.]. The Leverage crew is back in the IMDb TV revival, but they’re without the Mastermind who brought them all together, Nate Ford (Timothy Hutton). And it doesn’t take long for us to find out why he’s MIA: He’s been dead a year. Because that much time has passed, the others, especially his wife Sophie Deveraux (Gina Bellman), are still grieving, but the wounds aren’t as fresh.
TV SeriesDigital Courier

‘Leverage: Redemption’ EP Dean Devlin Teases More Secrets and a ‘Fulfilling’ End to the Season

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the first episodes of Leverage: Redemption.]. Over these first eight episodes, Leverage‘s Grifter Sophie Deveraux (Gina Bellman), Thief Parker (Beth Riesgraf), Hitter Eliot Spencer (Christian Kane), Fixer Harry Wilson (Noah Wyle), and Maker Breanna Casey (Aleyse Shannon) did what the bad guys of this series do best in the IMDb TV revival Redemption: stop the rich and powerful who take what they want. (Aldis Hodge’s Hacker Alec Hardison helped out in two episodes before his skills were needed elsewhere.)
TV SeriesPaste Magazine

Leverage: Redemption Has Much to Make Amends For

Recently my family and I took a long car trip, and my son discovered Scooby-Doo. “Mommy,” he would triumphantly declare from the back seat. “I know who the culprit is!”. The comfortable beats of Daphne, Fred, Velma, Shaggy, and Scooby are delightful to a six year old. The villains are...
TV SeriesSan Francisco Chronicle

Review: ‘Leverage: Redemption’ holds same appeal amid latest plots and gadgets

“Leverage” — the fun, if formulaic, high-tech Robin Hood series that ran for five seasons on TNT starting in 2008 — is back. Now called “Leverage: Redemption” and streaming on IMDb TV starting Friday, July 9 (eight more episodes are expected to be released in the fall to round out the first season), the show is essentially the same but with “ER” heartthrob Noah Wyle replacing Timothy Hutton as headliner. Returning are the core crew of super-capable criminals who whip up elaborate stings on horridly rich and powerful scumbags with unbelievable ease, always deftly overcoming a complication or two. They not only right the wrongs but also leave the bad guys destitute, humiliated and probably headed for prison.
TV Seriesassignmentx.com

LEVERAGE: REDEMPTION: Actors Noah Wyle and Gina Bellman on the heist series revival – Exclusive Interview

LEVERAGE: REDEMPTION is a sequel series to the 2008-2012 LEVERAGE. Both series are created by Chris Downey and John Rogers, and executive-produced by Dean Devlin. In the original LEVERAGE, Nate Ford (Timothy Hutton) brought together a team of con artists and criminals to hoodwink wealthy evildoers and help out their victims. That series ended with Nate and his master of fake identities love Sophie Devereaux, played by Gina Bellman, marrying and retiring from the game.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

Review: ‘Leverage: Redemption’ Is a Criminally Good Time

Let’s steal a revival! Nine years after the original 2008-12 TNT series ended, the Leverage team is back with a new season. The first eight of sixteen episodes drop on Friday, July 9 on IMDb TV (pssst… you can watch for free by downloading the IMDb TV app or watching on your Prime Video account). The criminally good series follows a group of Robin Hood-type thieves who use their special skills to even the scales of justice for people getting steamrolled by the rich and powerful. While revivals of long-gone shows often fall flat, failing to recapture the magic that made them great (Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, Veronica Mars season 4), Leverage: Redemption slips easily back into its skin and is a total blast.
MoviesDeadline

‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ Review: Angela Bassett & Karen Gillan Lead Kickass Female Ensemble In Netflix Action Flick

The times they are a-changin’. In a genre ruled by men for decades, it is clearly now the ladies’ turn to provide the action. With Black Widow leading the summer box office — the first Marvel stand-alone since Captain Marvel, both featuring female stars — plus a steady diet of movies like Atomic Blonde featuring women in kickass roles previously owned by macho actors, the trend is clear: Hollywood is changing its tune. In fact, in the latest Netflix entry into the genre, Gunpowder Milkshake, the only characters written above one dimension are the women, and they rock in this.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Leverage: Redemption: Season Two? Has the IMDb TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Streaming on the IMDb TV platform, this comedy-drama action series is a continuation of the Leverage TV show (2008-15). The Leverage: Redemption series stars Gina Bellman, Aldis Hodge, Christian Kane, Beth Riesgraf, Noah Wyle, and Aleyse Shannon. Since we last saw them, accomplished British grifter Sophie Devereaux (Bellman), expert thief Parker (Riesgraf), hitter Eliot Spencer (Kane), and geeky computer hacker Alec Hardison (Hodge) have watched the world change. It’s become easier — and sometimes legal — for the rich to become richer and the powerful to squash anyone who gets in their way. To address the changes in the world around them, the team finds new blood with corporate lawyer Harry Wilson (Wylie) and Breanna Casey (Shannon), Hardison’s foster sister who has a knack for computers, robotics, and getting into trouble. Together, this group of reformed pros puts their unique skills to good use by helping ordinary people fight back against corporate and governmental injustices.
TV & Videosfangirlish.com

‘Leverage: Redemption’ 1×02 Advanced Review: “The Panamanian Monkey Job”

It’s oficial: Leverage: Redemption is getting closer and closer! As July 9 rolls around, would you like some teases for each of the eight episodes? We’re going to have fun together with some goodies. After 1×01 advanced review, we continue with episode 1×02 “The Panamanian Monkey Job.” Are you ready to start learning what Leverage: Redemption has in store for you?
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

Leverage Revival: Trailer, Release Date, Casting and More

One of the few bright spots of 2020 was when IMDb TV announced that it had picked up an official Leverage revival series. The ad-supported service officially ordered a revival season of Leverage in April of last year and we've been scouring the internet for clues about this little reunion ever since. Though COVID-19 shutdowns threw a little bit of a wrench into plans for this series, we can confirm that the season has been filmed and is on its way to Leverage fans. There are a few casting shake-ups, but most of the original crew is back and ready to steal some stuff.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

Oliver Hudson Joins ‘The Cleaning Lady’ Fox Drama Series

Oliver Hudson has been tapped as a male lead opposite Elodie Yung in Fox’s new drama series The Cleaning Lady. Hudson is joining as a new series regular in a recasting that involved a role redevelopment. He will play FBI Agent Garrett Miller, a newly created character that will replace FBI Special Agent Gavin Ross, the character played in the pilot by Vincent Piazza who has exited the project.

Comments / 0

Community Policy