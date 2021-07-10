Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Callaway, Franklin, Gasconade, Montgomery, Osage, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 23:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for central and east central Missouri. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Callaway; Franklin; Gasconade; Montgomery; Osage; Warren The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Montgomery County in east central Missouri Southeastern Callaway County in central Missouri Franklin County in east central Missouri Osage County in central Missouri Warren County in east central Missouri Gasconade County in east central Missouri * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 1108 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles north of Buell to Montgomery City to near Mineola to 6 miles northeast of Fulton, moving south at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Big Spring around 1125 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Chamois, Hermann, Swiss, Linn, Drake, Mount Sterling, Owensville, Treloar, New Haven, Gerald and Rosebud. This includes the following highways Interstate 44 in Missouri between exits 225 and 242. Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 188 and 200. This also includes Deutschheim Historic Site. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH