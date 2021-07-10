Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Callaway County, MO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Callaway, Franklin, Gasconade, Montgomery, Osage, Warren by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 23:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for central and east central Missouri. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Callaway; Franklin; Gasconade; Montgomery; Osage; Warren The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Montgomery County in east central Missouri Southeastern Callaway County in central Missouri Franklin County in east central Missouri Osage County in central Missouri Warren County in east central Missouri Gasconade County in east central Missouri * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 1108 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles north of Buell to Montgomery City to near Mineola to 6 miles northeast of Fulton, moving south at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Big Spring around 1125 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Chamois, Hermann, Swiss, Linn, Drake, Mount Sterling, Owensville, Treloar, New Haven, Gerald and Rosebud. This includes the following highways Interstate 44 in Missouri between exits 225 and 242. Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 188 and 200. This also includes Deutschheim Historic Site. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Osage County, MO
City
Fulton, MO
City
Montgomery City, MO
City
Treloar, MO
City
Mineola, MO
City
Franklin, MO
City
Linn, MO
State
Missouri State
County
Gasconade County, MO
City
Chamois, MO
City
Gasconade, MO
City
Hermann, MO
County
Warren County, MO
County
Franklin County, MO
City
Rosebud, MO
City
Mount Sterling, MO
City
Owensville, MO
City
Buell, MO
County
Callaway County, MO
County
Montgomery County, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Tornado#St Louis#Extreme Weather#Chamois Hermann Swiss#Interstate 70
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Mask mandate returns to Los Angeles as coronavirus cases rise

July 15 (Reuters) - Los Angeles County will reimpose its mask mandate this weekend in the latest sign that public health officials are struggling with an alarming rise in coronavirus cases tied to the highly contagious Delta variant. The county, home to 10 million people and the nation's second-largest city,...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

FBI's Larry Nassar investigation failure is another black eye for the agency

(CNN) — The sharp rebuke from the Justice Department's inspector general over the FBI's mishandling of the sex abuse investigation of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is the latest in a recent string of embarrassing failures and could have broader repercussions for the bureau. Lawmakers who previously examined the...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...

Comments / 0

Community Policy