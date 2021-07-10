Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greeley, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 23:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Greeley; Wichita The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Wichita County in west central Kansas Greeley County in west central Kansas * Until 1100 PM MDT/midnight CDT/. * At 1009 PM MDT/1109 PM CDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Modoc to near Towner, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of Wichita and Greeley Counties, including the following locations Marienthal, Lydia and Selkirk. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH