Local Men File Suit in Second Amendment Case
EDWARDSVILLE – Three men have filed suit in an effort to have their firearm identification cards restored. Plaintiffs Danny Rauschkolb, Jeffrey B. Bridges, and Timothy Hartweger have named Gregory Hacker, chief of the Illinois State Police firearms services. Also named is State’s Attorney Thomas Haine, only in his official capacity and not accused of wrongdoing. The suit states that Rauschkolb lost his license as a result of a pending felony charge. The charge was dismissed or Continue Readingwww.riverbender.com
