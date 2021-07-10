Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Edwardsville, IL

Local Men File Suit in Second Amendment Case

Posted by 
RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EDWARDSVILLE – Three men have filed suit in an effort to have their firearm identification cards restored. Plaintiffs Danny Rauschkolb, Jeffrey B. Bridges, and Timothy Hartweger have named Gregory Hacker, chief of the Illinois State Police firearms services. Also named is State’s Attorney Thomas Haine, only in his official capacity and not accused of wrongdoing. The suit states that Rauschkolb lost his license as a result of a pending felony charge. The charge was dismissed or Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com

Comments / 0

RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Edwardsville, IL
Government
City
Edwardsville, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Amendment#Firearms#Illinois State Police#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Constitution
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

AG Raoul Issues Statement Regarding Arrest of Hervis Rogers For Voting While On Parole

CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul today joined a coalition of seven attorneys general in issuing the following joint statement regarding the arrest of Hervis Rogers on charges of voting in the 2020 Texas Democratic primary while on parole. “The unwarranted criminalization of Hervis Rogers’ error is a grave miscarriage of justice. By casting his ballot in the 2020 primary, Hervis Rogers was simply attempting to fulfill his civic duty. Now he is potentially facing decades Continue Reading
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

Gov. Pritzker Signs Landmark Legislation Advancing Rights Of Most Vulnerable In Illinois' Justice System

CHICAGO — Surrounded by sponsoring lawmakers, criminal justice reform advocates and a victim of wrongful conviction, today Governor JB Pritzker signed a package of nation-leading legislation that puts Illinois at the forefront of the work to bring about true reform to the state’s justice system. “An essential tenet of good governance is recognizing the need to change the laws that have failed the people they serve. My administration has infused that value into everything we Continue Reading
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
RiverBender.com

Judge Sentences St. Louis Man For Armed Robbery, Attempted Robbery, And Discharging A Firearm

ST. LOUIS – United States District Court Judge Henry E. Autrey accepted pleas of guilty from Isaac Gonzalez for crimes involving robbery, attempted robbery, and discharging a firearm in furtherance of that attempted robbery today. Immediately after the guilty pleas, Gonzalez, a 24-year-old St. Louis, Missouri resident, was sentenced to a term of imprisonment of 13 years and 4 months. On May 21, 2019, Gonzalez entered the Cash America Pawn shop located in the 10500 block of Page Avenue Continue Reading
Springfield, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

New Legislation To Impose Larger Penalties On Employers That Violate The Wage Payment And Collection Act

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL) today announced that employers in Illinois that don’t adhere to rules outlined in the Wage Payment and Collection Act are now subject to larger penalties. Following Governor Pritzker’s signature of HB 118, an employer found to have violated the Act is liable for not only the unpaid wages and final compensation, but also 5% of the damages of the underpayment per month, for each month during which wages or final compensation Continue Reading
Edwardsville, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

The Gori Law Firm Names Epps And Marcus As New Partners

EDWARDSVILLE – The Gori Law Firm, nationally recognized and based in Edwardsville, Ill., is proud to announce attorneys Jason Epps and Bob Marcus have been named the firm’s newest partners. Both attorneys will be working in the Edwardsville location. Jason Epps joined The Gori Law Firm while completing his law degree at Southern Illinois University School of Law. As an attorney, he is licensed to practice law in Illinois, Minnesota and Missouri and focuses his career on assisting individual Continue Reading

Comments / 0

Community Policy