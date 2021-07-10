Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Erie, PA

Greek Fest 2021 Begins

By Christyn Allen
erienewsnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's a weekend many in Erie wait for all year. Greek Fest is a long standing tradition for many in the region. "We would fill up a couple cars full of people and drive here because this festival always rocked," said Peter Zohos. He's been to 31 of the 33 Greek Festivals at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Erie, road tripping to the city with his family from Cleveland. "Even from our Greek community in Cleveland, it just became a summer thing we did. It was part of our-- just always a great time," said Zohos.

www.erienewsnow.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Erie, PA
Erie, PA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greek Fest#Erie News Now
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Mask mandate returns to Los Angeles as coronavirus cases rise

July 15 (Reuters) - Los Angeles County will reimpose its mask mandate this weekend in the latest sign that public health officials are struggling with an alarming rise in coronavirus cases tied to the highly contagious Delta variant. The county, home to 10 million people and the nation's second-largest city,...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

FBI's Larry Nassar investigation failure is another black eye for the agency

(CNN) — The sharp rebuke from the Justice Department's inspector general over the FBI's mishandling of the sex abuse investigation of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is the latest in a recent string of embarrassing failures and could have broader repercussions for the bureau. Lawmakers who previously examined the...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Breyer says he's undecided on Supreme Court retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN in a new interview that he is undecided on retirement. The 83-year-old justice said “no” when CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic asked if he has decided when he will retire. He also detailed two reasons that would contribute to any decision to leave...

Comments / 1

Community Policy