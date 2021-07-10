Greek Fest 2021 Begins

It's a weekend many in Erie wait for all year. Greek Fest is a long standing tradition for many in the region. "We would fill up a couple cars full of people and drive here because this festival always rocked," said Peter Zohos. He's been to 31 of the 33 Greek Festivals at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Erie, road tripping to the city with his family from Cleveland. "Even from our Greek community in Cleveland, it just became a summer thing we did. It was part of our-- just always a great time," said Zohos.