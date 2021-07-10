Cancel
Shadyside, OH

Shadyside boy saves baby from drowning

Times-Leader
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHADYSIDE — A 9-year-old Shadyside boy is being hailed as a hero after saving a 1-year-old girl from drowning while he and his family were on vacation at the beach. Last week, Ace Ongley, 9, noticed a familiar hat floating in the ocean water while on vacation with his family at Myrtle Beach in South Carolina. The hat belonged to a baby he had seen on the beach hours before, so he set out to to retrieve it and return it to the child’s family. When Ace reached in to pull the hat from the water, though, he suddenly realized there was a baby underneath and quickly pulled her out of the water and brought her ashore.

