Movies

Catherine Bell is "grateful" after 13 years of Good Witch

Bell paid tribute to her Hallmark Channel series after the announcement it will come to an end this month after seven seasons and seven movies. “I am so grateful for 7 seasons… and 13 years (of movies) of being a part of Good Witch, working with the KINDEST and most talented, cast & crew, producers, network! It has always felt like family," said Bell, who played psychic shop owner Cassandra “Cassie” Nightingale.

Primetimer

Primetimer

TV SeriesHello Magazine

The Good Witch stars and fans in shock after devastating news

Hallmark has confirmed they have canceled The Good Witch after seven seasons. The hit show will end after the current season, which has several episodes left to air. The final episode, 'The Wedding', will see the three Merriwick cousins prepare to face the mysterious force putting their family legacy at risk. It airs on 25 July 2021.
MoviesTV Fanatic

Good Witch Cast Responds to Sudden Cancellation

We're still trying to wrap our heads around the decision to end Hallmark's fantastic Good Witch. The news took us by surprise on Friday, but now that we know no additional movies are planned, it makes it all the more difficult. In the aftermath of the news, stars took to...
TV SeriesPosted by
Parade

Sad News, Goodies! Hallmark Is Canceling Good Witch

Sad news, Goodies. With only a couple episodes left, Hallmark announced Friday that Good Witch will come to an end with the current season. In the series finale entitled, “The Wedding,” the three Merriwick cousins prepare to face the mysterious force putting their family legacy at risk. Meanwhile, other residents of Middleton face changes of their own.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Good Witch cast react to "disappointing" cancellation

Good Witch cast members have shared their reaction to the "disappointing" news of the show's cancellation. Last week (July 9), it was confirmed that Good Witch would be ending after seven seasons on air and 13 years of the franchise, which launched with a television movie series in 2008, with the news coming just a few weeks ahead of the season 7 finale, set to air on July 25.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Good Witch Ending with Season 7 at Hallmark

Everything good must come to an end. And this one is going to tear at your heart. Hallmark Channel announced today the series finale of the network’s original primetime show, Good Witch. “Good Witch has enchanted viewers for over a decade with eight original movies, in addition to the seven-season...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Hallmark Just Cancelled Long-Running Series Good Witch And James Denton And Catherine Bell Have Responded

It would be unseemly to complain about your show being cancelled after seven seasons, and I won’t. I’ve been very fortunate to have been on other long-running series, but Good Witch was special. The fans were so devoted to the show and I’m disappointed for them, but I hope they know how much the actors appreciated their vocal support. The cast was the nicest collection of wildly talented people I’ve ever been around. The producers treated us extremely well, and I’m happy to still have two movies to make with the network so I’m not saying goodbye to the Hallmark audience yet.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Riley Keough Reflects on ‘Hard Days’ 1 Year After Brother Benjamin Keough’s Death

In memoriam. Riley Keough opened up about her grieving journey ahead of the anniversary of her brother Benjamin Keough’s death. “I’m really consciously trying to be present, and not use anything as any kind of escape, and be cognizant of when I’m doing that,” the actress, 32, told InStyle on Tuesday, June 29. “[I’m] trying to operate in love, and keep my heart open, and give and receive love. And not in a woo-woo way, because I definitely have hard days, and all kinds of pain and suffering and all that.”
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Dexter is bringing back Jennifer Carpenter

Even though her character of Dexter's younger sister Deb Morgan was killed off in the 2013 series finale, Carpenter will return to reprise her role in Showtime's Dexter revival, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Showtime has yet to confirm her return. Carpenter is the second Dexter alum to reprise their role after their character died on the show. John Lithgow recently filmed a cameo as the Trinity Killer, who was also killed off. In wake of the 2013 series finale, Carpenter left the door open to returning, telling The Hollywood Reporter that it would take "an extraordinary script many, many, many years from now. I don’t know if that’s possible because people don’t come back from the dead.”
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Good Witch

Performers include: Catherine Bell, Bailee Madison, James Denton, Catherine Disher, Anthony Lemke, Peter MacNeill, and Kylee Evans. This fantasy dramedy TV show is based on a series of made-for-TV movies of the same name. Widowed Cassandra “Cassie” Nightingale (Catherine Bell) is a good-hearted enchantress who lives in the community of...
Relationship AdvicePopculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Alum Ends Marriage After 7 Years

Kenny Edmonds and his wife Nicole Patenburg have decided to call it quits. The two have been married for seven years but have chosen to go their separate ways and according to TMZ, the reason for their divorce is unknown at this time. It's currently unclear if or when they'll file divorce documents, which would state their reasoning.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

‘Mani’ Actor Daniel Mickelson Dies at Age 23

Actor Daniel Mickelson died Sunday at age 23, his sister announced Monday on Instagram. A cause of death has not yet been revealed. “My heart is shattered and to write this feels so wrong and I don’t even know what to say,” wrote his sister Meredith. Mickelson had appeared in the television series Mani and the horror film The Killer Clown Meets the Candy Man. Hollywood stars have taken to social media to mourn the actor’s death, including Paris Hilton. “You were such a light,” Hilton wrote on her Instagram story. “So sad to hear this bro. RIP.” The actor had posted pictures of himself hiking and as well as TikTok videos from a hike with his girlfriend a week before his death.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Julia Roberts mourns sad loss with heartfelt post

Julia Roberts made a rare and sad statement on Instagram on Wednesday when she posted a photo along with a message which will, no doubt, touch her fans. Just days before, the Pretty Woman actress had posted a happy beach snap with her husband, Danny Moder, to mark their 19th wedding anniversary.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Good Witch season 7 episode 9 video: Secrets from the amulet

There are a couple of things to know about Good Witch season 7 episode 9, and it starts off with this: We’re close to the series finale. With only two episodes left, you have to imagine that things are going to be moving rather quickly! It has to. So what...
Orange County, CAPosted by
Primetimer

Robert Downey Jr. to co-star in HBO's adaptation of Viet Thanh Nguyen’s The Sympathizer

The drama series adaptation of Nguyen's Pulitzer Prize-winning espionage thriller The Sympathizer, from director and co-showrunner Park Chan-wook and Don McKellar, will mark Downey's first leading TV role as well as his first post-Marvel role. According to Deadline, Downey "is set to play multiple supporting roles as the main antagonists — all of whom represent a different arm of the American establishment including an up-and-coming Orange County congressman, a CIA agent and a Hollywood film director, among others." A worldwide search is underway for the lead role, described as a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the final days of the Vietnam War, and the rest of the predominantly Vietnamese ensemble in the “blistering exploration of identity and America, a gripping spy novel and a powerful story of love and friendship." “Adapting Mr. Nguyen’s important and masterful work requires a visionary team,” said Downey, who will serve as an executive producer. “With director Park at the helm, I expect this to be a creative producing adventure for Susan, me and Team Downey and a stimulating process for myself in playing these complex supporting roles. A24 and HBO are the perfect combination of partners and co-parents. … It’s exactly the type of challenge I’ve been craving, and I believe we will deliver an exceptional viewing experience to our audience.”
TV Showscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Mariah Copeland Reveals A Secret

The Young and The Restless rumors and spoilers tease that Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will reveal a secret in an upcoming episode of The Young and The Restless!. The Young And The Restless Spoilers And Rumors – Mariah Copeland Already Let Something Slip. Viewers of The Young and The Restless...

